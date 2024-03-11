David Anthony Baynes shoots & kills girlfriend’s ex love interest, Adam Woodall, more than 15 times in Forest Grove, Oregon drive by shooting as ‘jealous man’ is convicted of murder.

An Oregon man jealous that his girlfriend remained in touch with her ex boyfriend was convicted last week for fatally shooting the former love interest more than a dozen times during a drive by shooting.

David Anthony Baynes according to a Washington County district attorney’s release, was found guilty of murder, Thursday in a bench trial by Judge Ricardo Menchaca out of Washington County, Oregon.

The defendant had claimed shooting in self defence, but investigators found no weapon on the victim, Adam Carl Woodall, during the September 18, 2022 incident, in what authorities decried as an ‘unprovoked attack.’

Pulled up to victim and shot him 15 times, killing him

Baynes was found guilty of murder in the second degree, unlawful use of a weapon, and felon in possession of a firearm. The guilty verdict follows him being convicted in 2008 of manslaughter, authorities said.

According to court records, Baynes was sentenced to over six years in jail for a 2007 incident in which he lost control of his vehicle on Highway 47. The vehicle left the road and caught fire. Baynes and a front-seat passenger escaped, but a passenger in the back seat died. Baynes was convicted of second-degree manslaughter and driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Leading into the 2022 shooting, the court heard how the victim had previously dated Baynes’ girlfriend. The defendant was jealous about the two keeping in touch, OregonLive reported.

‘Mr. Baynes was leaving the woman’s home in Forest Grove, Oregon when he saw the victim approaching the home in a minivan,’ authorities said of the shooting incident. ‘He pulled his truck up next to the victim’s van and shot the victim 15 times with a handgun. Each bullet entered the victim’s body, and he died within minutes.’

According to prosecutors, Baynes fled, threw away his gun, and drove to a rural area of Yamhill County, where he hid overnight — covering his truck with a tarp and doing a factory-reset on his phone to avoid police detection. He slept in blackberry bushes.

A deputy, however, found him and arrested him the next day according to a release from the Washington County District Attorney’s Office.

Baynes claimed that Woodall was armed, but authorities found nothing at the scene, prosecutors said. The victim was unarmed.

Investigators later turned up the murder weapon.

Sentencing is scheduled for April 24. Baynes will remain behind bars pending the hearing.