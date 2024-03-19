Alyssia Langley and Timothy Stephens, Georgia couple arrested for child neglect after discovered passed out on the beach as their children, 5 & 7 wandered away. What could possibly go wrong…?

Probably not the parents of the year… A Georgia couple were arrested after a five and seven-year-old were found wandering along the beach after the children’s mother and her live in boyfriend were discovered passed out drunk.

Alyssia Langley and her fiance Timothy Stephens, both 27, were discovered laying in the sand on Daytona Beach on Saturday afternoon, according to an affidavit obtained by Fox 35 Orlando.

Bodycam footage showed a Volusia County deputy nudging Stephens as his arm was wrapped around his girlfriend.

‘One more for the road?’

‘Hey. The sheriff’s office! Wake up!’ the deputy yelled in the footage.

After no less than eight attempts (hooray !) police were able to rouse the ‘confused’ couple.

A deputy is heard asking the couple where their children are, only for Stephens to gesture toward the ocean as he stumbled in the sand.

‘You don’t know where they are?’ the deputy asks.

Fortunately, the children were found safe — but unsupervised — splashing in their hotel pool nearby.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said he had trouble believing the parents could be so negligent when he read the arrest report.

‘I went and read the report and I’m like ‘You got to be kidding me,’’ he told Fox 35.

‘It just boggles my mind that you would drive here and get obliterated and allow a five and a seven-year-old to wander off.’

Why decline?

Both Langley and Stephens are now facing felony neglect charges, and Stephens is also facing charges for trying to escape and for possessing alcoholic beverages on the beach, according to Fox News.

He was seen in body camera footage getting free from the deputies and running away, only to fall in the sand and knock himself out. Hooray!

An arrest affidavit also notes that an open beer can was found near Stephen’s hands, along with multiple empty beer cans and an empty bottle of whisky in a cooler nearby, ‘and other various, unsealed alcoholic beverages in the immediate vicinity,’ according to Fox.

The arrest report noted the man not being the children’s biological father but having ‘assumed a guardian role.’

‘When we wonder what we see, why kids are the way they are, you gotta take a step back and look at who’s in charge,’ Chitwood told Fox 35.

Added the official, ‘And clearly these two clowns shouldn’t be in charge of — they can’t be in charge of themselves, let alone a five year old or a seven year old.’