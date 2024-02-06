Man claims stabbing girlfriend to death in self defence after fight over...

Charles Calvert Indiana man stages dismal self defense scene in killing of Marcia Linsky his attorney girlfriend who he claimed attacking him during a fight over chopping onions.

The perfect crime? An Indiana man suspected of murdering his live in partner over the weekend told cops that he stabbed his girlfriend to death after she ‘came at him with a knife’ for cutting onions the wrong way.

Charles Michael Calvert, 60, called 911 from his home in Grabill around 8.30pm, Saturday night to say that Marcia Linsky was ‘no longer with us,’ according to court documents.

‘We were having an argument, we were both holding a knife and she came at me,’ he told the dispatcher — suggesting he expected to ‘spend the night in jail,’ according to a probable cause affidavit.

‘Knives placed neatly around victim’s body…’

Of note, Marcia Linsky, 64, was identified as a former Allen County magistrate who was widely revered amongst friends and her attorney colleagues 21 Alive reported.

Linsky was found lying face down in a pool of blood with a large gash on her head and neck and defensive wounds on her hands, including a nearly severed right thumb, arresting documents stated.

Once in handcuffs, Calvert ‘stated that he was cutting onions and [Linksy] stated that he wasn’t doing it correctly,’ the arrest affidavit described.

‘The defendant stated the victim shoved the crock pot towards him and came at him with a knife,’ the affidavit said, quoting Calvert as telling officers he ‘became defensive.’

Cops saw a ‘broken crockpot, some bloody kitchen knives, and food items scattered’ — but ‘did not observe a chopped onion anywhere in the kitchen,’ the affidavit noted.

The affidavit stated that the crime scene ‘appeared to be staged,’ and that knives next to the victim’s body ‘had been placed neatly.’

Officers also stated that they saw an onion peel in the trash, ‘but no chopped onions.’

They also believed that Calvert had showered before calling cops and had ‘no sense of urgency what-soever’ during his 911 call.

When asked when the incident happened, Calvert allegedly responded, ‘around an hour ago.’

‘She never buys bleach…’

The affidavit also stated that there were no signs of Calvert attempting to render aid to Linsky.

Going back to the 911 call, investigators also emphasized that Calvert repeatedly claimed that his girlfriend had been acting strange before the stabbing.

‘The Defendant tells the dispatcher ‘she parked her car outside of the garage, she never parks her outside,” the affidavit states. ‘She bought bleach today, she never buys bleach, in the year I’ve been with her she’s never bought bleach.”

Calvert during the course of investigations told detectives he had been dating Linsky approximately for a year.

Calvert charged with murder remains jailed without bond, records show.