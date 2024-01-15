Man shoots & kills roommate over remote control, then goes back to...

Richard Bennaugh, Springdale, Maryland man shoots & kills roommate, Domonique Scott Hayes, following alleged dispute over remote control.

Where is it?! A Maryland man is accused of shooting and killing his roommate during an argument about a missing remote control, police said.

Richard Bennaugh, 38, was charged with manslaughter in connection to the death of Domonique Scott Hayes, 27, last week at the Springdale residence they shared.

Officers with the Prince George’s County Police responded to the roommate’s home, Thursday, circa 12.30 pm only to find a troubled, bloody scene.

Suspected waited six hours before calling police

‘Officers discovered the decedent inside of a home suffering from gunshot wounds,’ read a police statement. ‘He was pronounced dead on the scene.’

‘The preliminary investigation revealed Bennaugh shot the decedent during a dispute,’ authorities added.

Bennaugh called police around six hours after the shooting, which happened between 5:30 a.m. and 6 a.m, FOX 5 DC reported.

The man alleged his roommate ‘had come at him with knives,’ according to arresting documents.

Bennaugh said he had fallen asleep on the sofa only to be woken up by Scott Hayes ‘making a lot of noise’ in the kitchen.

Scott Hayes then repeatedly asked Bennaugh where the remote was, only for the suspect to ignore him.

Bennaugh, who had a blanket on his head, removed the blanket and allegedly saw Scott Hayes holding two knives.

The suspect then grabbed his handgun and started shooting before running to his room on the third floor.

The suspect claims that he didn’t see that Scott Hayes was injured, so he assumed that none of the bullets hit him and went back to sleep. Do you suppose?

Police found multiple bullet holes leading to Scott Hayes’s bedroom.

During questioning, Bennaugh said he got up later, drove to a marijuana dispensary in D.C. and to a tobacco shop in Landover. When he got home, he said, he smoked marijuana and flushed the shell casings while contacting friends who urged him to call 911.

Scott Hayes’ shooting death comes three days after the man celebrating his 27th birthday with family, who said there was no indication there was any problems at home.

‘He was one of the funniest guys I knew,’ the victim’s sister, Monique Scott Hayes told NBC4.

Prince George’s County Police ask anyone with information about the case to contact its homicide unit at 301-516-2512.