Brooklyn dad trying to break up fight on NYC Subway shot dead:...

Richard Henderson, Crown Heights, Brooklyn dad trying to break up fight over loud music on Manhattan bound NYC Subway shot dead: no arrests. The trepidation of riding the NYC Subway.

‘He always wanted peace.’ A father-of-three was shot dead on a NYC subway after trying to break up an argument over loud music. The gunman remains on the loose.

Richard Henderson, 45, of Crown Heights, was on his way home from watching a football game when he was killed on a Manhattan bound 3 train from Brooklyn at around 8.15pm on Sunday, the NYPD stated.

The dad of three sustained two gunshot wounds, one to his back and the other to his shoulder – and died at around 9.05pm. The suspect remains at large, FOX5 reported.

Gunman turns on Brooklyn dad after trying to intervene

His brother, Jermaine Henderson, 50, said his relatives are still in shock.

‘We’re just still shell-shocked trying to make sense of it,’ Jermaine told the Daily News. ‘My brother, he wouldn’t hurt nobody.

‘He would give you the shirt off his back. He would help you. In a situation, he would be the first one to try to help. He just was about peace and wanting everybody to get along.’

Henderson got on the No 3 train with a friend at the Pennsylvania Ave. station in east New York and the shooter entered at the next stop, cops said.

The gunman began arguing with another passenger about loud music being blasted in the carriage when Henderson tried to calm their quarrel, police sources told the Daily News.

But the shooter turned on Henderson instead, opening fire on him as the train approached the Rockaway Ave. stop before fleeing.

Detectives are investigating whether the shooter was aiming at Henderson or if the man he was arguing with was the intended target.

Police found Henderson wounded at the Franklin Ave.-Medger Evers College stop, five stops later. It’s unclear whether the train skipped the five stops in between.

He was rushed to Kings County Hospital, but died from his injuries. NYPD has not made any arrests.

The travesties of riding the NYC Subway

Henderson leaves behind a wife, three children and two grandchildren and was a diehard Philadelphia Eagles fan, his family said. He worked as a crossing guard at a private school on the Upper West Side.

His oldest child, Richard Jr, 25, said he was the peacekeeper of the family.

‘He just wanted to make sure people were okay around him, that there was no commotion, no beef, no problems,’ he told the New York Post.

‘He was a peaceful man. There was never any beef between him and anybody, he got killed because he was trying to make [peace]. Everyone here is numb. We’re still just trying to come to believe that this is real.’

‘My brother was a good man,’ Jermaine added. ‘He put family above everything else.’

Come Monday night, a vigil was held outside Henderson’s Brooklyn home as well wishers, friends and loved ones wondered about the ultimate sacrifice the well meaning father paid trying to curry the peace…