Khalid Auta, Tyrone, Georgia man kills mother, Sonya Reid then self in suspected murder suicide. Man kidnapped the mother of his child and infant before leaving residence with deceased mother’s body. Mother and son’s bodies located in burning car in Fayetteville.

A Georgia man is alleged to have killed his mother before killing himself the following day in a murder suicide. The mother and son’s body were found by responding officers in a burning car.

Sonya Reid, 59, and Khalid Auta, 32, were found dead in a car in nearby Fayetteville, Tyrone Police said in a Facebook post.

It all started just before 9 p.m, Tuesday night, when officers received a call from a woman who stated that the father of her toddler child had killed his own mother the day before at her home on 500 McDade street.

Suspect held mother of his child along with infant hostage before escaping

From there, the woman alleged Aura holding her and the child hostage overnight and had only just managed to escape after the man left in a car with the body of his mother.

‘She advised police that she was held hostage during that time, and he eventually left the home with the deceased in his backseat,’ Detective Andrea Johnson told FOX5. ‘At that time, she was able to get away with her infant.’

Responding officers soon after discovered the suspect’s car on fire. Authorities added that the suspect appeared to have died by suicide. Law enforcement found Reid’s body in the back seat, with Auta’s body in the driver’s seat.

Police said they were processing Reid’s home ‘for anything of evidentiary value.’

Auta is believed to have set the vehicle on fire before fatally shooting himself, AJC reported.

Both mother and son were residents of Tyrone.

Neighbors were in disbelief.

‘She was a nice lady. Always, always seen her out with her dog, she had a small dog,’ said one man who didn’t wish to be identified. ‘Very sweet. She was buddies with my eight-year-old kid. We haven’t been able to tell him yet.’

Police had yet to say what led to the son killing his own mother or what led up to Auta allegedly holding the mother of his child and the infant hostage.

The investigation remained ongoing.