Giovanny Campos Guzman, Long Island school bus driver charged with kidnapping, raping 15 year old Valley Stream student passenger during 3 mile route along at his Queens home, multiple times.

A Long Island school bus driver has been indicted for allegedly abducting and raping a 15-year-old student passenger several times this year — both at his Queens apartment and on the vehicle, officials said on Monday.

Giovanny Campos, 50, of Jamaica, pleaded not guilty Thursday to second-degree kidnapping, third-degree rape, two counts of third-degree criminal sex act and reckless endangerment, the Nassau County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

He allegedly assaulted the Valley Stream student repeatedly from January to July, both on the bus and at his Queens home, Nassau County DA Anne Donnelly stated.

The Nassau County police Special Victims Squad arrested Campos at his home on Sept. 28, officials said.

Preyed on teenage student passenger

‘School bus drivers are trusted to transport and protect our children, but this defendant allegedly preyed on a teenage student and sexually abused her both on his bus and at his apartment in Queens,’ Donnelly said in a statement.

‘If you believe or know of someone who may have been victimized by Giovanny Campos, please call the Special Victims Bureau,’ she added.

Campos’ bail was set at $150,000 cash, $300,000 bond and $1.25 million partially secured bond. If convicted, he could face 25 years behind bars, prosecutors said. He is due back in court on Dec. 12 the nypost reported.

An attorney from the Legal Aid Society of Nassau County, which represents Campos, declined to comment on the case.

The suspect, who also is known as Giovanny Guzman, was employed by the Jamaica-based Cheese Bus Co., officials said. He drove a route from Central High School to North High School in Valley Stream, a distance of roughly 3 miles.

‘The defendant raped the child multiple times, including in a parking lot while still on the bus. The defendant also transported the teenager to his apartment in Jamaica, Queens, to engage in sexual acts with her,’ officials said.

Ezra Law, the legal firm representing the company, released a statement to News 12 Long Island saying Campos ‘is no longer employed by Cheese Bus, Inc.

‘The instant our office was made aware of the District Attorney’s allegations, we removed the individual in question from all bus routes and from any contact with our passengers as we are committed to maintaining safety and security within our community,’ it said.

‘The individual was suspended indefinitely and terminated shortly thereafter. We have fully cooperated with local law enforcement and remain at the ready should local authorities request further assistance,’ the statement added.

School bus driver terminated

Schools Superintendent Wayne Loper in a letter to the community stated that due to ‘the sensitivity of this case’, the Valley Stream Central High School District is unable to share certain details of what is alleged to have transpired.

‘Since the District was made aware of this alleged incident, we have been working closely with Nassau County law enforcement. Our District condemns in absolute terms the horrific crimes this person is accused of.

‘The safety of our students is our top priority and we have been in close communication with the involved student’s family and are providing any help they may need,’ Loper wrote.

‘While this is a law enforcement matter and we cannot comment further on specific details, we understand this incident may cause extreme unease among our students and families. We encourage any student feeling anxious for any reason to take advantage of our counseling services,’ the school official added.