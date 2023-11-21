Vera Conner Subway Sandwich $7112 nightmare. Atlanta woman spends a month fighting fast food chain and credit card company for a refund in an obvious cash register mistake at College Park outlet.

Who knew Subway sandwiches were this delicious? An Atlanta woman has told of her ordeal following what she believes was a split screen error that led to her being charged $7112.98 for a $7.54 Italian Sub sandwich.

‘I could have gone to Italy,’ Vera Conner said following the mishap which involved her being charged over $7K ordering the #4 Supreme Meat sandwich (aka the Italian Sub) which normally retails around $7 at a College Park outlet.

It wasn’t until a few days later that Conner received the shock of a lifetime when she went over her Bank of America expenses for that week.

‘But where’s my refund?’

Explained Conner via Channel 2: ‘I could have gone to Italy and got the sandwich.

‘I know exactly what it normally costs. It’s $7.54. I was like, “Oh, my God! How did this happen?”

‘I must have been keying it in the pad, and the screen changed.’

Connor tried to discussing the ‘outrageous’ charge with the store manager, who declined to talk to her.

Yes kids, all raise your hands having to deal with a similar situation only for the cash register attendant or manager to scoff at your screams for decency and a refund.

‘Give me back my hard earned money you devil! Nowwww!!!’

Intent on getting her money back, Connor approached her credit card company, Bank of America, only to receive a a denial letter from the outlet.

‘But how? I just wanted to give the attendant a measly tip, not a scholarship on my dime!’

When going public is your last recourse to corporate greed and shaming

Connor would end up spending nearly a month in a bid to getting her money back.

‘This is unbelievable because I feel like everyone that sees it must know that it’s a mistake. I’ve worked in retail before. I know how we tally up at the end of the night,’ the shocked woman told Channel 2.

The heavens poured.

It wasn’t until going public with her story of an overpriced Italian Subs that Subway conceded the hapless customer disputing the charge.

Not to be undone, Bank of America also contacted Subway and its corporate offices and requested a chargeback, which the fast-food chain has confirmed that it was processing.

The #4 Supreme Meats sandwich comes with Black Forest ham, Genoa salami, pepperoni, and capicola on fresh-baked Artisan Italian bread with double provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and red onions. Yummy kids!

Isn’t it time you ordered a Subway sandwich soon…?