Steven H. Wicklund sex assaults 14 year old girl at nudist camp

Steven H. Wicklund accused of sexually assaulting 14 year old girl visiting her grandparents at ‘family friendly’ nudist camp, the Oakwood Club in Minnesota. Man, 69, proceeded to send teen victim messages over the summer.

A Wisconsin man is accused of having molested a 14-year-old teen girl while she was visiting her grandparents at a ‘family-friendly’ nudist club in Minnesota over the summer.

Steven H. Wicklund, 69, a ‘family friend’ of the girl’s grandparents was charged Thursday with third-degree criminal sexual conduct according to the Star Tribune.

The ‘family friend‘ is accused of taking advantage of the teenager during her July visit to the Oakwood Club, which bills itself as a ‘non-sexual’ and ‘family-friendly’ nudist colony.

The 14-year-old girl had been visiting the naturist club with her grandparents when she was set upon by the ‘family friend.’

The victim and Wicklund — both nude — were sitting inside the club when he allegedly began sexually assaulting her and forcing her to touch his genitals.

He told her ‘it was fine and normal’ that they were sexually touching her, according to the documents.

When the teenager told him to stop, Wicklund allegedly grabbed her hand and forced her to touch him.

The Wisconsin man is accused of continuing to harass his victim even in the months after the trip ended by sending her a string of explicit text messages, including requests for images of her and her friends.

‘Have you been masturbating or having sex with your girlfriends?’ read one of the messages.

Wicklund was arrested in November after the teenager’s mother found the messages and reported Wicklund to police.

Police say they reviewed the teen’s phone and found messages that were sexual in nature sent by Wicklund.

The teenager admitted to her mom that she was sexually assaulted during the trip to the nudist colony.

Wicklund was charged by summons and is expected to appear in court on Jan. 12.

If convicted, the man faces up to 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine.

The Oakwood allows visitors of all ages and promotes ‘Naturism,’ which they describe as ‘non-sexual nudity while doing everyday activities without clothes – in harmony with nature.’

The club was one of the first established in the US, back in 1942.

According to its website, it conducts a background check on individuals before allowing them to visit.

Wicklund does not have a criminal record.