College student fights for her life after hit by stray bullet by...

Jillian Ludwig Nashville college student at Belmont University clings to life after being struck in the head by a stray bullet fired by a career criminal, Shaquille Taylor, with mental issues who has evaded involuntary commitment. Student passes away overnight, Thursday.

##Update: Jillian Ludwig, 18, a freshman at Belmont University, died overnight Thursday, two days after she was first found struck in the back of the head by a round allegedly fired by a career criminal.

## Original story: A college student hailing from New Jersey is fighting for her life after being struck in the head by a stray bullet allegedly shot by a career criminal as she walked near her campus in Nashville, TN – and lay for an hour before a passerby found her.

Jillian Ludwig, 18, a freshman at Belmont University, was listed in extremely critical condition after being shot about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday while walking at Edgehill Community Memorial Gardens Park, police said.

Released for prior crimes after deemed incompetent to stand trial

Shaquille Taylor, 29, allegedly opened fire on a car from a public housing complex across the street — leading to a bullet striking Ludwig in the back of her head as she walked on a track, cops said. The teen was not expected to survive.

One of the shots ‘is alleged to have struck Ludwig in the head, causing her to immediately collapse,’ police said. She was found on the ground at about 3:30 p.m. by a passerby who notified cops according to a release by the Nashville Police Dept.

Surveillance video and witnesses led cops to the suspected gunman, who admitted to firing shots.

The accused gunman has been charged over previous shootings — but was released from custody earlier this year after being deemed incompetent to stand trial.

Taylor was arrested Wednesday and charged with aggravated assault and evidence tampering and remained held pending $280K bond.

He was accused of giving the gun to another person after the shooting, The Tennessean reported, citing court records. His girlfriend also told investigators that he admitted to her that he was involved in a shooting, according to police records cited by the Tennessean.

Belmont University student much beloved

Belmont University, a private Christian school in the Tennessee city, announced the shooting involving the business major from Wall Township, New Jersey, in an email to students and staff.

‘Jillian’s family arrived in Nashville tonight and are with her at the hospital,’ the email read, according to News Channel 15.

‘Jillian is an engaged member of our community who is known for her love of music,’ school President Greg Jones said in a statement.

‘A music business major and bass player, she is often found at concerts, cheering on fellow musicians and using music as a way to connect with those around her. Jillian is also an avid runner who enjoys being outside,’ he added.

Belmont students and faculty gathered on campus Wednesday to pray for Ludwig.

Suspect with criminal history had avoided being involuntary committed

Of note, the suspect has been charged criminally several times in the past, Fox 17 reported.

In 2021, Taylor was charged with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon after he and another man were accused of shooting at a female driver while her two kids were in the back seat.

At least two rounds struck the vehicle.

Earlier this year, a Nashville judge dismissed the charges and Taylor was released after court-appointed doctors testified that he was incompetent to stand trial.

Federal and state law prohibit the prosecution of mentally incompetent people.

A court order explained that Taylor had developed pneumonia at birth, which led to a brain infection, and that he continues to function at a kindergarten level.

Taylor also did not meet the criteria for involuntary commitment so the court had ‘reached the limit of its authority,’ Criminal Court Judge Angelita Blackshear Dalton wrote.

Taylor was later arrested in a grocery store parking lot driving a Ford F-150 pickup truck that had been carjacked by two men wearing ski masks Sept. 16, police said.

He was charged with felony auto theft and released on a $20,000 bond. A warrant was issued when he failed to appear in court.

Nashville District Attorney General Glenn Funk issued a statement Wednesday criticizing the Tennessee law that sets out rules for when a person can be involuntarily committed.

The law requires at least two doctors to certify that the person suffers from a severe mental illness or developmental disability that causes him or her to be at a substantial risk of serious harm to himself or others.

‘The law must be altered to accurately balance individual needs with public safety,’ Funk said in a statement. ‘At the same time Tennessee must provide more beds and staffing resources to handle dangerous individuals.’

Tuesday’s shooting serves as another example of the enduring trauma of gun violence in the US, where everyday activities like going to work, bowling with friends or celebrating a holiday have been violently interrupted by gunfire.