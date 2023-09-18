Andreas Probst retired cop killed by Las Vegas teen driver after intentionally mowing over cyclist during early morning bike ride as front passenger cheered him on.

A retired California police chief was captured on cell phone being deliberately run over while riding his bike in Las Vegas as the passenger filming the enveloping scene is heard laughing and saying, ‘Yeah, hit his ass.’

Andreas Probst, 64, was killed after he was struck while out for a morning bike ride around 6 a.m. on Aug. 14, according to Las Vegas police.

The unidentified 17-year-old driver of the Hyundai was arrested by police soon afterward, The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

Two teens stole a car and filmed themselves murdering an innocent cyclist for laughs. Reverse the races… and it’s a national media story for a month, complete with a televised Ben Crump press conference and a Biden speech on white terrorism. pic.twitter.com/hgrg5VbbkW — John LeFevre (@JohnLeFevre) September 16, 2023

The teen has since been charged with open murder, after police discovered a video posted to social media that allegedly showed him deliberately hitting the man.

Yet to be charged is a second individual seen sitting in the front passenger seat recording the cyclist’s impending demise and whose voice is heard shrieking in delight following the ‘direct hit’.

The disturbing clip begins with the driver and his passenger cursing at other cars as they speed by on the North Tenaya Way, near West Centennial Parkway.

The video shows the driver asking ‘ready?’ as the passenger films, laughing.

‘Yeah, hit his ass,’ he eggs on the driver before plowing into the retiree.

Video then shows the car approaching the cyclist on the side of the road from behind. With his friends’ encouragement, the driver pulls into the bike lane behind him, honks his horn, and deliberately smashes directly into his back tire with a loud bang, sending the Probst flying.

The passenger films the unwitting cyclist lying helplessly on the side of the road behind the vehicle.

‘Damn that n—a got knocked out!’ the passenger says as the driver can be heard stepping on the gas and fleeing the deadly hit and run scene.

Probst was taken to University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, according to the Review Journal.

It remained unclear what charges the passenger who filmed the killing now faced.

The 17-year-old was arrested the same day as the Probst’s death on suspicion of hit and run. He was later charged with open murder because of the video, though the date the charges were set was not clear.

Retired police chief remembered

Social media indicated police saying the teen driver was associated with the theft of several other vehicles that morning.

The former cop had moved to Las Vegas after he retired as chief of police in Bell, California in 2009.

On September 7, community members gathered at the scene of the fatal crash to honor Probst with Ghost Bike, a permanently installed bike painted white to mark the collision point.

Probst according to his daughter had spent 35 years in law enforcement, KLAS-TV reported.

‘He was honestly like a ray of sunshine,’ Taylor Probst said of her father. ‘That just bled through your life.’

‘He was an amazing man, a husband,’ Probst’s wife, Crystal, added. ‘A father, a brother.’

Last year, 14 cyclists were killed on the roads of Clark County, which includes Las Vegas, in addition to 72 pedestrians who were fatally struck, according to state data.

According to the most recent data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 966 bicyclists were killed nationwide in traffic crashes in 2021, marking a 40-year high.