Lisa Hu, missing Oakland, California woman decides to re-unite with her family, 8 years after estranging herself as police now say the case is closed. Woman’s whereabouts during the intervening years not immediately clear.

Maybe she just ghosted them? A missing California woman who abruptly disappeared from her family’s life nearly eight years ago was found safe over the weekend, police announced.

Lisa Hu, 31, was removed from the Oakland Police Department’s missing persons list Sunday afternoon after informing police that she was never missing, KRON4 reported.

Hu was reported missing by her family on Dec. 3, 2015 when she was in her early 20s, according to CBS News.

Hu went missing on Dec. 8, 2015 and was last seen in the 900 block of 34th Street. At the time of her disappearance, Hu’s family reported that she was in good physical and mental condition.

Cops say Hu was not harmed or held anywhere against her will (as she ghosted family)

She was estranged from her mother at the time but the pair recently reunited and reached out to Oakland police to ask that she be removed from the list of missing people, the outlet reported.

The department closed the case after determining that there was no foul play involved in Hu’s disappearance and subsequently removed online posts about her case in order to respect her privacy, an Oakland police spokesperson told CBS.

The spokesperson said that Hu was not harmed or held anywhere against her will, but did not share further details on the case, including where she was over the last eight years.

It remained unclear why Hu had declined to reach out to her family during the intervening years and what eventually brought the missing daughter back to her family.

Reflected a commentator on social media: ‘It seems unlikely that so many years could pass without the mother coming to the realization she was simply being excluded from her daughters life.’

While the comment below also caught this author’s attention: ‘Sometimes people go missing for a reason, and the reason usually are the exact people reporting them missing.’