Thousand Oaks murder suicide: Blaine Paddock strangles 7 year old son then self in similar fashion. No known motive as father and son are found unresponsive in affluent Los Angeles suburb.

A California father strangled his 7-year-old son before taking his own life in a similar manner in a suspected murder-suicide, cops said.

Blaine Paddock, 43, was found unresponsive alongside his young son, whose name has not been released, at their home in the affluent Los Angeles suburb of Thousand Oaks Tuesday evening, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office stated in a release.

Authorities said just before 7 p.m., a 911 call came in from a man reporting a possible suicide at a home in the 2300 block of Chiquita Lane.

No known motive

Deputies who responded to the scene found both Paddock and his young son unresponsive inside the residence ABC7 reported.

The father was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders. His child was taken to Los Robles Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office conducted autopsies on the father and son, and determined that the child’s cause of death was strangulation.

Paddock died from ligature strangulation, a term typically used to describe a hanging. His manner of death is ruled a suicide, KVTA reported.

Detectives with the Sheriff’s Major Crimes Unit executed a search warrant at Paddock’s home. They did not say what they found, or whether the father had left a suicide note.

Investigators said they do not believe there are any additional suspects related to the murder-suicide.

No known motive to the murder suicide was immediately known.