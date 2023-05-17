Tyler and Krista Schindley arrested starving 10 year old son to 36 pounds as emaciated boy escapes home and is found begging for food on the streets.

A Georgia couple have been arrested after their ten year old son was found wandering the neighborhood begging for food.

Tyler and Krista Schindley of Griffin, were booked on child abuse and negligence, amongst other charges after neighbors found their ‘hungry’ son lost in the streets on Friday, with the child begging cops to ‘please not make him go back.’

Cops said the couple’s son was intentionally starved and weighing only 36 pounds at the time of rescue — nearly the average weight of a 4 year old child.

Intentionally starved to death?

‘This child was, simply put, being starved to death, and it is tragic,’ Spalding County District Attorney Marie Broder said during a press conference Tuesday.

‘I truly believe that if he had not gotten out of that home, this would be a very different case.’

The parents were accused of locking the child inside his bedroom and leaving him alone in the home for ‘extended periods of time, and on multiple occasions, with no access to lights, food, clothing or adult interaction and/or assistance,’ according to court documents.

But there were more horrors.

No known motive

The parents are accused of also withholding hot water, views of the outside, toilet paper and human interaction from the 10-year-old, and even beat him at one point, causing further injuries.

The starving child was quickly transported to a nearby hospital, where he is being treated for malnutrition and a low heart rate.

The boy also suffered from ‘dental injury and disfiguration’ as a result of his starvation, injuries the parents allegedly failed to treat, WXIA reported.

Officials added that there were other children in the home, and they have since been placed in the custody of the state’s Department of Family and Children’s Services.

The Schindleys have been charged with criminal attempt to commit a felony, false imprisonment, two battery charges and three cruelty to children charges.

It remained unclear what prompted the parents to abuse and deprive the child.