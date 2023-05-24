Larisa Pereshivaylova LA nurse dies weeks after hit by stray bullets penetrating her West Hollywood apartment. Incident led to her being diagnosed with terminal cancer. Wanted man, Joshua Findley arrested.

A California nurse diagnosed with terminal cancer has died after she was struck by stray bullets penetrating her West Hollywood apartment.

Larisa Pereshivaylova, 57, was in the hospital for her gunshot wounds when she was diagnosed with stage four liver cancer. Doctors were unable to treat the woman’s cancer on account of her shooting condition being too severe, the victim’s 21-year-old son, Max Budyakov told KTLA.

About a week ago, ‘she asked me — I’m fairly certain these were her last words — she said, ‘Don’t you think it’s time for me to go, for you to let me go?’’ Budyakov recalled.

Nurse survived two bullets penetrating apartment walls

Pereshivaylova had been making breakfast in her kitchen at the Dylan Apartment Complex in California around 8 a.m. April 7 when gunfire erupted in an apartment across the hall.

Her neighbor, 31-yer-old Joshua Findley, had allegedly opened gunfire inside his unit for an unknown reason, with multiple rounds piercing the wall into her apartment and striking Pereshivaylova twice, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office.

‘She was shot through her liver, through her right kidney, and the bullet got lodged in her spine,’ the victim’s 21-year-old son, Budyakov told KTLA.

A second bullet struck Pereshivaylova in the neck. Nevertheless the woman remained conscious and called 911.

As paramedics rushed the wounded nurse to the hospital, a SWAT team raided the apartment complex, beginning what would become a nine-hour standoff involving helicopters and drones.

When cops finally breached Findley’s apartment, they discovered that he had escaped.

Nurse couldn’t begin cancer treatment on account of gun wounds

The 31-year-old suspect, who had two outstanding warrants against him for unrelated parole violation and weapons charges, was arrested more than a month later.

He is considered a person of interest in Pereshivaylova’s shooting.

While Pereshivaylova was being treated for her gunshot wounds at the hospital, she was diagnosed with stage 4 liver cancer, her son said.

Because of the severity of her injuries, doctors were unable to begin treating her cancer, he said.

‘We couldn’t even start any treatment because her condition was not stable from the shooting,’ the son told NBC Los Angeles.

At first the nurse’s condition did not appear to be life threatening but worsened in lieu of her cancer diagnosis.

While the investigation continued, Pereshivaylova was initially discharged, then re-admitted to the hospital where she was informed she had liver cancer.

Remembered as compassionate and loving

Pereshivaylova, who had immigrated to the US from Russia more than two decades ago and raised her son alone in Los Angeles, died Sunday night.

The son described his mother as compassionate and loving, and he said she wished to be remembered for her life of service as a nurse.

‘She was my pillar of support, both mentally, emotionally, financially,’ Buydakov said.

The son, who is a college senior and does not have a job, has launched a GoFundMe campaign seeking donations to pay for his mother’s medical and funeral expenses.

‘We still have to pay rent and I’m unemployed. I am a full-time student and I have been since I enrolled in school, and now I have to cover the cost of funerals, of burials, of all sorts of legal things,’ Buydakov told NBC Los Angeles.

At time of publishing, the fundraiser had amassed over $15K.