Hollywood Beach mass shooting near boardwalk injures 9, including three children as one suspect is taken into custody as a black man with dreadlocks is sought. Shooting erupted after altercation between two groups.

Authorities say a dispute between two groups ended in gunfire at around 6.45pm Monday in the area of the 1200 block of North Broadwalk in Hollywood Beach, north of Miami. One suspect has been detained, while another is still at large.

An online video (see below) showed the moment gunfire erupted on the popular hotspot. The crowd frantically scattered for cover as gunshots suddenly rang out near the Margaritaville resort.

Officials ask public in seeking locate black suspect with dreadlocks

Other videos from the scene showed emergency responders treating several victims as they lay along the sand.

Nine people were transported to area hospitals in the aftermath. Their conditions remain unclear.

No fatalities have been reported.

Hollywood Beach Mayor Josh Levy told the South Florida Sun Sentinel that paramedics were on scene and some victims have been taken to the hospital.

‘It seemed like people might have gotten caught in the crossfire. But I can’t verify that,’ Levy said.

He later tweeted: ‘Thank you to the good Samaritans, paramedics, police and emergency room doctors and nurses for their immediate response to aid the victims of today’s shooting.’

Officers said there will continue to be a heavy police presence at the scene as the investigation continues Monday night.

In the meantime, investigators are asking for the public’s help in finding the suspect, who is described as a black male with dreadlocks who was last seen wearing a black short sleeve shirt and camouflage shorts.

The beach has seen a rush in visitors over the past few days for the three-day weekend. Hollywood Beach is located about 11 miles south of Fort Lauderdale and 20 miles north of Miami.