Google senior engineer jumps to his death- second worker suicide in months

Just a coincidence or the pressures of working for a high octane employer? A 31 year old Google senior engineer jumped to his death from NYC headquarters on Thursday – making the man’s death the second worker suicide in recent months.

Media reports told of the un-named worker leaping to his death from the search giant’s headquarters in Chelsea late Thursday, according to authorities and police sources.

The 31-year-old man — whose name is being withheld pending family notification — plunged from the 14th floor of 111 Eighth Ave. around 11:30 p.m., cops said.

Police responded to multiple 911 calls of an unconscious person lying on the ground near a building on West 15th Street, opposite the 2.9 million-square-foot, 15-story Art Deco building, the nypost reported, citing authorities.

Responding cops found the man unconscious and he was rushed to Bellevue Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officers at the scene found handprints on the ledge of a 14th-floor open-air terrace, sources said. Investigators found no note, nor a video of the fatal plunge.

The worker’s death comes months after Jacob Pratt, a 33-year-old Google employee who also worked at the Manhattan headquarters, was found dead of an apparent suicide.

Pratt appeared to have hanged himself in an apartment at the corner of West 26th Street and 6th Avenue in Chelsea just before 6 p.m. Feb. 16. No known motive was given for the man’s death.

According to his LinkedIn, Pratt was a partnership leader at the company and had been for a year and a half. He started at Google as an agency manager in May 2019.

‘His interests in advertising and technology lead him to a dream job as an accounting manager at Google in Manhattan,’ his obituary said.

Their deaths came shortly after Google laid off roughly 12,000 of its global workforce. It is unclear if either employee had faced a job threat.

Google’s parent company Alphabet axed 12,000 jobs in the latest round of white collar layoffs sweeping across the tech sector.