Deion Patterson, Atlanta gunman, 24, kills one, injures 4 over ‘messed up’ medication during visit to medical facility with his mother at Northside Medical Hospital Midtown. Man remains at large.

And it continues. An Atlanta man is reported to have opened gun-fire at a hospital, killing one and injuring four others, after his mother brought him to a medical appointment. The man’s mother is one of the four injured.

Deion Patterson, 24, remains at large with authorities warning the public not to approach the wanted man in the aftermath of yet another mass shooting.

Officers are warning anyone who sees the suspect to call 911, whom was described as ‘armed and dangerous’.

Police were called to Northside Medical Hospital Midtown, on West Peachtree Street, after reports of an active shooter inside a building at 12.30pm, Wednesday.

Staff in the building say the incident took place in the lobby of the 11th floor, with one spotting blood in the elevator after hearing gunshots, WSB-TV reported.

UPDATE: Police have identified the suspect as 24-year-old Deion Patterson. Reached by phone, Patteron’s mother told The Daily Beast, “The damn VA gave him some messed up medication. And all he wanted was an Ativan.”https://t.co/RItHw8QE8L — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) May 3, 2023

Three of the victims are currently in critical condition, with two being operated on by trauma surgeons.

In the aftermath of the shooting, hundreds of heavily-armed SWAT officers arrived on the scene.

Patterson was visiting the medical facility with his mother, who is assisting police, when the man became ‘enraged’ in the lobby during the trip, according to CNN.

A report via the DailyBeast intimated the son going off the rails after his mother brought him in to a medical facility.

Explained, Minyone Patterson, the man’s mother, ‘The damn VA gave him some messed up medication. And all he wanted was an Ativan.’

The woman is said to have hung up without elaborating further.

Police have confirmed that four people have been transported to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment while another was pronounced dead on the scene. Officers continue to search for any other victims.

Wanted man is armed and dangerous and still at large

Police confirmed that they were aware of a carjacking shortly after the shooting, and are working to locate the vehicle.

Court documents show Patterson previously being fined $266.50 for an excessive noise complaint in 2020, along with being given a traffic fine of $200 for being stopped in a prohibited area in May 2020.

Multiple agencies, including Atlanta police, Atlanta fire, MARTA police, Georgia Tech police, and the Georgia State Patrol are responding to the situation.

Police believe the active shooter Deion Patterson is in the Smyrna/Marietta area after carjacking someone.

No arrests have currently been made.