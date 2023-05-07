Ozanam Center crash leaves 7 dead after driver intentionally plows into pedestrians at migrant and homeless center along border town of Brownsville, Texas.

A man driving a SUV vehicle is alleged to have deliberately plowed into a group of people leading to the death of seven pedestrians outside a migrant and homeless center in Brownsville, Texas.

The crash occurred at 8:30 a.m, Sunday morning near the Ozanam Center in Brownsville, according to the Brownsville Police Department.

Along with those killed, up to six people were injured, some who suffered serious injuries and who were being treated at the hospital, according to police.

Police arrested a male suspect following the horrific scenes in the border town, ABC News reported.

#BREAKING: Male motorist charged with reckless driving after plowing SUV into group of young people at city bus stop near Ozanam Homeless Center in Brownsville, South Texas; authorities say incident appears to be intentional – FOX Newspic.twitter.com/EVun100SW3 — I.E.N. (@BreakingIEN) May 7, 2023

Breaking: A massive hit-and-run in Brownsville Texas leaves seven dead. Brownsville authorities report seven people dead after being run over by the driver of a truck in front of the migrant “NGO” Ozanam Center. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/nf88k2rM27 — Danny C (@DannyC_DC1111) May 7, 2023

Believed to be intentional act

The driver is in the hospital being treated and under 24-hour guard watch, police said. Tests are currently being performed to check for alcohol and drug use, police said.

The suspect who had yet to be publicly identified has been charged with reckless driving, with authorities saying more charges may follow after an investigation is complete.

Lt. Martin Sandoval confirmed that the incident was looking like an intentional act.

Footage from the aftermath showed multiple injured people lying on the ground in bloodied clothing while emergency services rushed to the scene.

The Ozanam center is a homeless shelter that serves individuals and families in the area – and because it sits right on the US-Mexico border, many of its clients are migrants.

It’s understood that the group were congregating at a bus stop near the shelter in the early morning when the SUV plowed into them.

⚠️warning graphic video⚠️ This is the aftermath of the out of control SUV driving through the homeless immigrants outside Brownsville’s Ozanam Center in Texas. pic.twitter.com/whfhyfLV32 — the soup dragon 🐉 (@soupdragon112) May 7, 2023

Investigators did not comment on a possible motive

The border city of Brownsville is one of the places that expects an influx of migrants when COVID-era restrictions under Title 42 expire on Thursday.