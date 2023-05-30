Adam Tobias Houston father of six shot dead at daughter’s high school graduation party at his ex’s house by woman’s estranged boyfriend, Philip Arning. A teen girl’s world is forever rocked as she loses her ‘best friend.’

A Texas father of six was gunned down in ‘cold blood’ at his daughter’s high-school graduation party last week.

Adam Tobias, 35, was fatally shot on the front steps of a home on Santa Cecilia Lane in Houston around 4:15 a.m. Friday, ABC13 reported.

His daughter, Destiny — who called her father her ‘best friend’ — ‘held her dad’s lifeless body in her arms,’ said Tobias’s wife, Neftaly Perez.

Suspect killer makes $50,000 bond

The suspected shooter, Philip Arning, 24, is the estranged boyfriend of Tobias’s former partner, the mom of Destiny, who was graduating.

The father of six was celebrating his daughter’s graduation at his exes’ home. His wife and boys left for the night, but he stayed back, yearning to spend more time with his little girl on her big day.

At some point, Arning allegedly began arguing about Tobias being there.

But ‘[Arning] shouldn’t have even been at the house,’ Destiny said of the suspect, who was released on bond and is due to appear in court Tuesday.

‘He wasn’t supposed to be at my house, and now he’s walking free, and my dad’s gone forever. And he’s walking like nothing ever happened,’ Destiny said of Arning.

Arning is accused of coming out from behind a door and shooting Tobias outside of the home. The man who was charged with murder made bail after bond was set at $50K.

‘Cold-blooded shot him. Cause he didn’t even see it coming,’ Perez said.

Teen girl forever traumatized

Perez said the episode has left Destiny traumatized.

‘I’m sure she’s never going to get that out of her head,’ Perez said.

Perez is Destiny’s stepmother and had been married to Tobias for 16 years.

She and the couple’s five young sons were not present at the time of the shooting.

‘I’m not going to be able to see my best friend, my only friend. I’m not going to hear his voice. I’m not going to get his kisses,’ the widow said.

‘He was always there for his kids. No matter what.’

Destiny also described her father’s pride and the special moment they shared in the hours before his death.

‘[He said], ‘I want to enjoy every moment with you. You deserve this party, and I’m so proud of you,’’ Destiny recalled.

Perez addressed Arning, saying, ‘I hope it eats you alive what you’ve done, what you’ve taken from us, from our family.’

A GoFundMe has been started to help the family cover funeral expenses. A benefit will also be held Saturday on McCarty Street.