Jennifer Brown, Limerick Township, Pennsylvania missing mom body found in shallow grave after failing to pick up 8yr old son at bus-stop. No arrests. How did Montgomery County mom end up dead?

‘None of this makes sense…’ The body of a Pennsylvania mother who was reported missing over two weeks ago after she failed to pick up her son from his bus stop has been found wrapped in plastic in a shallow grave close to a warehouse.

Jennifer Brown, 43, of Limerick Township, was discovered late Wednesday in Royersford, some 30 miles northwest of Philadelphia, Montgomery County DA Kevin Steele said, according to NBC News.

Authorities have not announced any arrests or a cause of death.

Brown was last seen at 2 p.m. on Jan. 3 by her friend and business partner Antonio ‘Blair’ Watts-Richardson, who told NBC10 he took her son to his house for a sleepover that night.

‘I put Noah on the bus the next day,’ he told the outlet.

How did doting mom end up dead in a shallow grave behind industrial warehouse?

But Brown never showed up to pick Noah up at the stop. Her keys, wallet and work cellphone were found in her car outside her home on Stratford Court, officials said.

Her personal phone has not been found and has not been used since the morning of Jan. 4, NBC10 reported.

Last week, Watts-Richardson told the news outlet that Brown had been preparing to open a restaurant and was stressed due to family and work matters.

He said Wednesday that he has ‘nothing to do with anything’ involving her disappearance and death.

‘Just because I’m the last person to see her, that does not mean anything,’ the man said.

Adding, ‘It seems like I’m being the one poked at. And it’s frustrating because I’m the first person that was the one calling the police, trying to kick down windows. Trying to find my friend. Trying to make sure her son is covered.’

Brown’s body, which was found in an industrial complex in Royersford, was to be transported to the coroner’s office, where an autopsy will be performed.

‘We hoped and prayed she would be safe, and she is not,’

‘I can’t tell you how many people have worked through this and helped,’ Steele told reporters Wednesday following the macabre discovery.

‘We hoped and prayed she would be safe, and she is not,’ he added as he described Brown as a ‘devoted mother of an 8-year-old boy.’

He said that ‘by all accounts, she would have never left him unattended and unsupervised.’

The woman’s abrupt disappearance led to close friends mystified, describing the mother, as a ‘helicopter mom’ and responsible and highly motivated about an upcoming venture.

Told Brown’s best friend, Tiffany Brown, ‘It’s like we are living in a movie that we watch on TV. It’s just so surreal and so unbelievable.’

Adding, ‘None of this makes sense.’

Brown’s neighbor Billy Jo Salkowski expressed relief that this part of the investigation is over but wants justice for the slain mom.

‘I have been praying for her. My daughter’s family has been praying for her. I am very religious, and I hope to God she’ll be at peace,’ Salkowski told WPVI-TV.

Detectives remained on scene to process evidence, which is less than two miles away from Brown’s home in Limerick Township. How the doting mom came to end up at the shallow grave continues to remain unknown.