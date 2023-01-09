Vickie Williams arrested in the murders of Darryl and Sharon Getman, murdered at their Mount Dora senior home. Florida police believe slaying was random crime.

A Georgia woman has been charged with two counts of murder in connection to the slaying of a Florida couple found deceased at a senior living community last week.

Vickie Lynn Williams, 50, was initially charged with the theft of a vehicle belonging to Sharon Getman, 80 and Darryl Getman, 83, who were found dead at Mount Dora home at Waterman Villages on New Year’s Eve.

Mount Dora Interim Police Chief Mike Gibson said that a person of interest in the murders had been located out of state driving the Detmans’ Kia Soul.

Williams who was extradited to Florida appeared before a Lake County judge on Saturday, where she was booked with two additional charges of first degree murder WOFL reported. Judge Emily Curington appointed a public defender for Williams and ordered her held without bond.

Interim Police Chief Michael Gibson previously told reporters that Williams was seen several times at Waterman Village on Dec. 30 and Dec. 31. Alleged incidents included her getting kicked out by security, repeatedly attempting to be allowed in the facility, asking a female tenant permission to use the shower, along with stealing keys from that same female tenant.

‘ ‘They were enjoying their golden years’

Surveillance footage also showed her leaving the facility in the Getmans’ car the early morning of New Year’s Eve, hours before the couple was found dead, Gibson said.

Gibson said there is no known connection between Williams and the city of Mount Dora. She has very limited connection with anything in Central Florida, he added.

‘It appears it was a random crime,’ he said.

The Getmans children, Anthony and Brittany Getman, said in a statement that their parents had lived in Mount Dora for more than 20 years, Spectrum News 13 reported.

‘We are stunned, devastated and heart-broken by the horrific murder of our parents.’

‘They were enjoying their golden years staying active and spending time with their many friends,’ they said.

It remained unclear what led to Williams murdering the elderly couple.

Williams is due back in court on January 30.