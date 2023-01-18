Briana Lacost Louisiana woman charged with attempted murder for stabbing boyfriend for urinating on bed after heavy night of drinking. Couple had been planning on separating.

An East Baton Rouge, Louisiana woman has been charged with attempted murder after she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend after the man ‘peeing’ in their bed, according to reports.

Charges against Briana Lacost came after East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to reports of a stabbing victim at a local hospital during the early hours of Saturday morning.

The victim was being treated for a stab wound on the left side of his torso and a punctured lung.

He told police that his girlfriend, Lacost, 25, became ‘extremely enraged’ after wetting the bed that they shared for the past year and a half, while asleep.

The report also noted that Briana and the couple had been out drinking that night and were intoxicated, WAFB reported.

Girlfriend claims defending herself

After urinating on the bed, the victim told police, the victim was woken up by Lacost, who started hitting him. According to arrest documents, the victim said when he was trying to leave and go to a family member’s house, only for Lacost to charge at him with a kitchen knife and stab him.

Investigators spoke with Lacost, who told deputies she and her boyfriend were planning on separating. She admitted to deputies she was upset that her boyfriend urinated on himself and ‘ripped him’ off the bed. The altercation between the two followed.

Lacost alleges the boyfriend choking her during the ensuing fight, with the woman telling deputies she ‘defended herself’ by stabbing her boyfriend under his left arm. She tried to administer medical aid but then transported her boyfriend to the hospital.

Deputies charged Lacost with second-degree attempted murder and booked the woman into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.