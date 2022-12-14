Barshay Wilson missing University of Memphis student found shot dead near burned car in Arlington days before graduation. Police continue to investigate.

A missing Tennessee college student was reportedly found dead on Monday near his burning car in Arlington which was located on Friday.

Barshay Wilson, 25, a missing University of Memphis student was discovered fatally shot under tree limbs and leaves near the Arlington Water Treatment Plant. The man’s burned car was reportedly located yards from his body, WHBQ reported.

Wilson was last seen leaving a friend’s apartment on December 9, fifteen minutes after arriving circa 8.35pm the Commercial Appeal reported. According to WMC, a friend told police that Wilson left the party after receiving a phone call and walking outside.

The friend allegedly said she looked outside a short time later and saw no sign of Wilson aside from his car. The friend said they were able to track Wilson’s location to the interstate.

He was expected to graduate from the University of Memphis on Sunday, December 11, but never showed up. The missing student was slated to graduate from the College of Health Sciences nursing school. Wilson was deemed an endangered missing person later that day.

Our deepest condolences go out to family, friends & classmates of our student #BarShayWilson. A beautiful soul gone too soon. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/5RHbFASMew — University of Memphis College of Health Sciences (@UofMHealthSci) December 13, 2022

No suspect(s) or arrests

According to Wilson’s Facebook, he was studying nursing at Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) prior to his move to the University of Memphis.

Shelby County police said Wilson’s identification was inside the burning car that they responded to on Friday, days before Wilson’s body was discovered nearby.

Wilson’s disappearance and death remain under investigation.