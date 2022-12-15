Aaron Dudley kills N’kya Rebecca Logan pregnant Fresno sister

Aaron Dudley, Fresno, California man stabs to death N’kya Rebecca Logan, heavily pregnant sister, burns her body, days after baby shower.

A California man was arrested for allegedly stabbing to death his pregnant sister and setting her body on fire, Fresno police said Wednesday. The brother’s arrest comes just days after the victim having a baby shower for her unborn child.

Aaron Dudley, 41, was taken into custody on Tuesday as he ran from the west Fresno home he shared with his sister and mother, police said. The man was charged with the murder of N’kya Rebecca Logan, 26 and her unborn son.

Maintenance workers discovered Logan’s burning body Tuesday afternoon by a dirt access road near an apartment complex in the 4400 block of North Cornelia Street, reported ABC30.

Investigators believe that Dudley repeatedly stabbed Logan at the West Fresno family home they shared, put her body in a city trash bin, wheeled the bin about four blocks to the access road, poured gasoline on his sister’s body and set her ablaze.

A witness told police of having observed a ‘suspicious’ person pushing a city garbage bin along an unpaved road near the housing complex and then setting fire to its contents.

Previous episode last year

Surveillance video from the area captured Dudley pushing the trash bin on the day of the incident, cops said.

Dudley was arrested while trying to run away from the west Fresno home he shared with his sister and their mother while police were executing a search warrant there.

Police determined that Dudley stabbed Logan multiple times with a sharp object while they were inside their home..

Authorities said Logan was 36 weeks pregnant and celebrated her baby shower on Dec. 11, just two days before her killing, which Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama described as ‘horrific.’

Balderrama said Logan planned to name her baby son Noah. The child did not survive after being stabbed multiple times inside the uterus, according to the chief.

Investigators believe Dudley repeatedly stabbed his younger sister with an edged weapon, dumped her body in the city trash bin, wheeled the container four blocks to the dirt road, doused the corpse with gasoline and set it on fire.

Police did not say what motivated the slaying, but did reveal officers previously having been called to the siblings’ home on July 28, 2021, when Logan complained that she feared for her safety.

Balderrama said that in that incident, Dudley was deemed to be a threat either to himself and others and was placed on a 72-hour hold.

Dudley is now facing two counts of murder because his sister’s unborn baby likely could have survived outside the womb, officials said.

‘It takes an awful lot of evil, hate and planning to stab your own sister multiple times,’ Balderrama said at the press briefing, adding that he has not stopped thinking about this case since first learning of it.