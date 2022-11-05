Oxon Hill grocery store shooting at Giant outlet in Maryland leaves 2 dead after security guard confronted a female allegedly shoplifting. They both pulled out firearms and shot and killed each other.

Two people were killed in a deadly gun exchange at a Maryland supermarket after a security guard confronted a shoplifter who then opened fire only to be struck in return by the store employee.

The tragedy unfolded just after 10:25 a.m, Friday morning when a male security guard stopped a woman who was allegedly trying to steal items at a Giant grocery store in Oxon Hill, NBCWashington reported.

The thief apparently took a handgun from her backpack and shot the guard multiple times, police said. The security guard then managed to return fire, striking the woman.

The guard was pronounced dead at the scene; the woman was rushed to the hospital where she later died from her injuries. No one else was hurt.

Neither the woman nor the security guard has been publicly identified.

At least five gun rounds were fired according to Prince George’s County Police.

Store employees said that the security guard told the woman several times to return the items when she began to fight him.

Those who knew the security guard remarked that he was dedicated to his work and also understanding and patient through the all too familiar frequent thefts at the store.

The store is right by the police station, Prince George’s County Police Major Zachary O’Lare said at a news conference.

‘It’s quite concerning that these brazen acts are occurring, you know, across the country and in our backyard, especially right near our police division,’ he said.