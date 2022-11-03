Michelle Reynolds missing Alvin ISD Texas teacher and mom of 3 found safe and well after spotted living amongst homeless people in New Orleans.

A Texas teacher and mother of three reported missing over a month ago has been found ‘alive and well,’ after she was spotted living amongst homeless people in New Orleans.

Michelle Townsend Reynolds, 48, of Alvin, Texas, was last seen in surveillance video in downtown Alvin on September, 23rd, a day after her husband reporting the Alvin ISD teacher missing on September 22.

At the time of her disappearance, Michelle Reynolds told her husband, Michael, that she was going to get something to eat, only to never return.

Just four days later, the missing teacher’s car was found in New Orleans with the aid of a geo locator device, KHOU11 reported at the time.

Of note, the missing teacher’s personal items, including her cellphone were found in the car while Reynolds continued to remain un-accounted for.

How did missing educator end up in New Orleans?

A release via the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office and the Louisiana State Police told of the missing educator being found ‘alive and well’ on Monday, October 31 in New Orleans.

A person Reynolds was eating with recognized her face from the news and approached local authorities, ABC13 reported.

At the time of her discovery, Reynolds was observed wearing the exact clothing, hairstyle and color, and shoes she was wearing at her last confirmed sighting.

Authorities said Michelle Reynolds was safely reunited with her family after they were able to identify her, with the woman being housed by a relative in Dallas.

Previous mental health issues

The missing teacher’s husband, Michael did not speak to his wife since her discovery but was on his way to New Orleans to pick her up on Wednesday morning, November 2.

It remained unclear why the educator had declined to reach out to her family during her absence and what led her to be ‘living’ amongst homeless individuals in New Orleans.

A previous report via 12News told of Reynolds disappearance coming after a change in medicine along with the teacher struggling with her mental health in the past.

No other information was given at the request of her family.