Jayz Agnew, Hillcrest Heights, Prince George’s County, Maryland 13 year old boy succumbs to injuries sustained after being shot while raking leaves in the front yard.

A 13-year-old Maryland boy shot in the head while raking leaves from the family front yard, fatally succumbed to his injuries some three days later, family revealed as cops have yet to round up a motive or a suspect to the ’senseless’ shooting.

Jayz Agnew passed away in hospital on Friday, three days after he was struck by gunfire, his mother, Juanita Agnew, announced Saturday.

‘I’ve seen gun violence before and I’ve seen where other mothers go through this, but it doesn’t hurt until you really are the one that’s getting that kind of call,’ the grieving mom told WJLA.

Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy confirmed that the young teen succumbed to his injuries Friday.

Jayz was doing yardwork as a part of his chores in the Washington, DC, suburb of Hillcrest Heights around 5:20 p.m. Tuesday when someone opened fire.

Neighbors said they heard between five and seven gunshots, and one of them said he saw a car speed away.

The eighth-grader was struck in the head by a bullet and was rushed to Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

Prince George’s County police do not believe that Jayz was an intended target and are offering a $25,000 reward for information in the case. As of Monday, there had been no arrests.

Juanita said her son dreamed of becoming an emergency room doctor.

She also described the boy as a ‘loving gentle child’ on a GoFundMe page, adding that ‘his only squabbles are with his little sister Aaliyah over video games.’

The heartbroken mom of two said Jayz was ‘very playful’ and never disrespectful or rude.

She said she cannot grasp why anyone felt the need to hurt him.

‘My greatest fear is my son will not get justice,’ the parent said.

In an interview with Fox Baltimore, Juanita said she had urged her son not to wander the neighborhood and to stay home because she was trying to keep him safe.

‘Those parameters I had in place for him, with the thought being at home was okay,’ she explained.

‘He was in the front yard. It hurts to know that’s what he did and still violence came to his house.’

Jayz’s dad, who had been doing yardwork with him but stepped away for a few minutes, heard gunshots and ran back to find his son on the ground.