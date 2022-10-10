: About author bio at bottom of article.

Novita Brazil, San Antonio, Texas woman killed in wrong drive by home shooting after teen suspects fired no less than 100 rounds into the innocent woman’s home, killing her instantly.

An Indonesian woman living in San Antonio, Texas was killed after her home was wrongly targeted in a drive-by shooting last week by teens.

Novita Brazil, 25, was in her bedroom at Bald Mountain Drive at about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday when the house came under ‘intense’ gunfire, MySA reported.

A 41-year-old woman who was an Airbnb guest at the home was wounded in the barrage and briefly hospitalized, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said.

The incident led to authorities eventually arresting a total of five teens, between the ages of 14 and 17, after mistakenly targeting the victim’s house with over 100 rounds.

Brazil who was shot in the head, ‘died on the spot’ according to Indonesia’s Detik news outlet.

Sheriff Javier Salazar said the suspects apparently ‘hit the wrong house’ during the drive-by shooting.

Deputies patrolling the neighborhood heard the gunshots and ob

served a vehicle ‘fleeing the area at a high speed,’ NBC News reported.

After a brief chase, two teens — a 14- and 15-year-old — were arrested on charges of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The 15-year-old also was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and the 14-year-old was charged with evading arrest on foot.

‘I don’t think they’re showing any remorse whatsoever,’ Salazar said of the teens.

On Friday, three additional teens were arrested, including 17-year-old Johnny Bermea, who was charged with felony deadly conduct with a firearm, WOAI-TV reported.

Two other teens – a 14- and 15-year-old — were charged with deadly conduct with a firearm. The four minor teens arrested have not been identified.

The three suspects ‘had discharged a firearm at the time of the shooting, striking multiple residences, causing property damage,’ Salazar said.

Police determined that the getaway vehicle had been stolen.

The sheriff said he believed the guns were likely stolen out of a car.

‘It’s just so easy for criminals to get ahold of guns nowadays,’ he said. ‘There are so many guns left unattended in vehicles … It’s just heartbreaking that now a young lady lost her life through no fault of her own.’

He continued: ‘The blatant disregard for human life displayed by these two groups turned a quiet suburban neighborhood into a war zone and led to two innocent young women being shot, with one losing her life.

‘While these dangerous young suspects and guns are off the street, so much work has yet to be done,’ Salazar added.

It remained unclear who the teens had originally sought to take down in a drive by shooting.

A GoFundMe fundraiser described Brazil as ‘the sweetest person you would ever meet.’

It said: ‘She was kind, selfless, funny, loving, adventurous, and had a heart of gold,’ adding that she had been married for three years.

‘She is from Indonesia where she will be going home to be with her family and where her funeral will take place,’ the fundraiser stated.

The victim had lived in Texas with her husband of three years, Robert Brazil Jr.

Indonesia’s Consulate General in Houston announced efforts were underway to repatriate Novita’s body for her funeral in her hometown of Semarang, Central Java.