Raleigh N.C mass shooting leaves 5 dead: white teen gunman manhunt underway after suspect allegedly shot victims in the face with a long gun while dressed in camouflage.

A teen gunman remains on the run after allegedly shooting dead, five individuals, including an off duty police officer following a mass shooting that erupted Thursday early evening in Raleigh, North Carolina.

A huge law enforcement manhunt for the suspect in the ‘active shooting’ is underway in northeastern Raleigh after violence broke out on Thursday evening. Along with the five fatalities, several other people were injured.

The suspected shooter was thought to be a white teenage male with a long gun, with the gunman allegedly shooting his victims shot execution style in the face while wearing camouflage according to social media updates.

‘The Raleigh Police Department is currently on the scene of an active shooting in the area of the Neuse River Greenway near Osprey Cove Drive and Bay Harbor Drive. Residents in that area are advised to remain in their homes,’ tweeted Raleigh Police.

WakeMed Health and Hospitals system told ABCNEWS that it was treating four victims at its trauma centre.

BREAKING NEWS: An off-duty police officer is reportedly among multiple people dead after an active shooting in Raleigh, North Carolina. Police appear to be searching the woods with dogs. They’re asking everyone in the neighborhood to stay inside. pic.twitter.com/BGGHVPhCmK — The News with Shepard Smith (@thenewsoncnbc) October 13, 2022

BREAKING! Mass shooting with multiple dead near Raleigh, North Carolina. The Raleigh Police Department responded to the scene of an active shooting after 5:30 p.m. in a residential area of the Neuse River Greenway. pic.twitter.com/yLfM5jlrJV — Joni Job (@jj_talking) October 13, 2022

Suspect appears to be contained amid manhunt but not yet in custody

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said he has instructed state law enforcement to “provide assistance responding to the active shooter in East Raleigh.”

‘State and local officers are on the ground and working to stop the shooter and keep people safe,’ he said on Twitter.

The incident began just before 5:30 p.m. on Thursday when officers were called for an ‘active shooter’ in the area of Neuse River Greenway in east Raleigh. The exact circumstances of the shooting were not immediately clear.

A gunman has opened fire in a neighborhood in Raleigh, North Carolina, killing at least five people and injuring several others, according to local media. An off-duty police officer is among those killed and the suspect is not in custody.

The incident began just before 5:30 p.m. on Thursday when officers were called for an ‘active shooter’ in the area of Neuse River Greenway in east Raleigh. The exact circumstances of the shooting were not immediately clear.

According to initial reports, multiple people have been shot at multiple locations in east Raleigh. Aerial footage showed a car riddled with bullets at one of the scenes, though it wasn’t clear if anyone was inside.

Sources told local news channel ABC11 that at least 5 people were killed, including an off-duty police officer and four to five civilians. Several other people have been injured, including a second police officer.

No known motive

Police had reportedly cornered a suspect in a barn off Buffaloe Road, a law enforcement source told ABC11.

In the latest update, Raleigh police posted: This remains an active investigation. No suspects are in custody at this time. Residents in the affected area are advised to remain in their homes until further notice.

No known motive was immediately known. It appeared that the gunman was contained, albeit yet in custody.

Thursday’s ‘incident’ marked the 627th mass shooting of 2022 in the United States.