Michelle Roenz missing Humble, Texas mother found dead in teen son, Tyler Roenz vehicle’s trunk during police chase in Nebraska.

A woman found dead in the trunk of a car involved in a pursuit and crash in Nebraska Friday has been identified as a Texan mother who was reported missing along with her 17-year-old son on Thursday.

The body of Michelle Roenz, 49, was identified as the victim in the trunk of a Mazda 3 vehicle her teen son, Tyler Roenz, had momentarily fled from an attempted traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Grand Island.

The younger Roenz remains hospitalized in Grand Island for treatment of injuries he sustained when he crashed, ending the pursuit, according to KOLN.

The Nebraska State Patrol said it was coordinating with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office in Texas for his extradition once he’s released from the hospital.

The Roenzes were reported missing Thursday morning in Humble, Texas, some 800 miles away by a family member, Fox News reported.

Update: the vehicle has been located in Nebraska. With assistance from Nebraska State Police, a pursuit took place and the driver crashed out. The male driver may have sustained injuries related to the crash, but the extent is unknown. The identity of the driver has not yet 1/2 https://t.co/eh6JyGkB11 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) October 14, 2022

Did teen son kill mom?

KHOU reported that a Nebraska State trooper spotted the Mazda 3 about 15 minutes after receiving a report that it may be connected to a homicide. Tyler Roenz led troopers in a high-speed chase for about 9 before he hit the back of a semi-truck, went off the road, and smashed into a tree.

Former classmates of the teen said they were surprised with the son’s arrest KTRK reported.

‘I didn’t know the Tyler I knew would end up doing something this crazy,’ a classmate who chose to remain anonymous told the media outlet. She said she used to work with him at a movie theater and was told by others ‘to be careful around him, but they didn’t specify why.’

Another classmate knew the teen as ‘a cross-country star’ at Humble ISD before he abruptly left the school in 2021.

‘He was really sweet,’ the student told KTRK.

Michelle Roenz was described as a fierce animal advocate, mother and wife, and was well-regarded, neighbors told KTRK.

Of note, Tyler Roenz was out on bond in an attempted sexual assault case from March 2022. He was charged with attacking an 18-year-old girl in his car, ripped off her shirt, and kicked her in the face.

Tyler remained hospitalized and under arrest Sunday night in Nebraska with non-life threatening injuries.

It is unknown what led to mother and son took traveling to Nebraska or why he may have potentially killed his mother. It had yet to be determined when and where the mother had been killed along with the manner and cause of death.