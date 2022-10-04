Man who stabbed wife to death killed walking in front of semi...

Man who stabbed Roswell wife, Rosa Evaristo Perez to death killed walking in front of semi on I-285 in Georgia, moments after mom of two’s body found at Midwood Roswell Apartments.

A man who stabbed a Roswell woman to death Sunday night was killed moments later after he stepped into traffic on I-285 and was fatally hit by a passing semi.

Georgia police said they were called to a home at the Midwood Roswell Apartments on Mimosa Boulevard around 10 p.m where they found 31 year old woman, Rosa Evaristo Perez dead inside the apartment with an apparent stab wound.

Family members had come to the home to check on Perez’s welfare after receiving apologetic and confessional messages from a person they knew.

Investigators were able to identify the suspect, and set out to try to find him. Around the same time, investigators were notified by the Sandy Springs Police Department about a fatal pedestrian accident involving a man believed to be the same suspect.

Investigators determined that the man got out of a parked car on I-285 westbound and intentionally stepped into the path of an oncoming semi-truck. He was killed at the scene FOX5 reported. The man has not been identified.

Las autoridades fueron llamadas a un complejo de apartamentos en Roswell este domingo luego de que se registrara un apuñalamiento. La víctima fue identificada como Rosa Evaristo Pérez, de 31 años. https://t.co/9bajuwVOYn — Univision Atlanta (@univision34ATL) October 3, 2022

Wife fed up with husband who was abusive and refused to work

A report via Channel 2 cited neighbors identified the dead man as Perez’s husband who allegedly murdered his wife. Perez’s son also confirmed to the news outlet that his father was dead.

Neighbors said that Perez, who was a mother of two, a 15 year old and a 17 year old complained to them that her husband was abusive and refused to work, and that she was fed up.

One neighbor said that she knew Perez and her husband well and that he took the easy way out.

‘That’s a coward, that’s not a man,’ King Wheeler told Channel 2. ‘I’m calling him a coward. You don’t do that.’

Police said they don’t believe there is anyone else involved in the murder. Sandy Springs police are independently investigating the crash.

Police are still working to determine the exact motive.

Perez leaves behind a son and a daughter.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to contact the Roswell Police Department at 770-640-4100. Anonymous information can be provided through Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS(8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.org.