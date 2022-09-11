William Stanley Pahrump, Nevada landlord fatally runs over tenant Frank Brink, then drags man’s body along road for at least half a mile after two men got into argument.

A Nevada landlord has been accused of fatally running over their tenant and then dragging the victim’s body as they drove along a road.

Booked with murder was William Stanley, 70 of Pahrump, with the Nye County Sheriff’s Office identifying the victim as 66-year-old man, Frank Brink.

Authorities said Stanley and Brink got into an argument on Tuesday before Stanley fatally ran over the tenant. Then, officials said, Stanley tied Brink to the bumper and dragged him down the road for at least a half mile, KLAS reported.

Nye County Sheriff’s Captain David Boruchowitz said investigators found Brink’s body and determined it had been dragged to the final resting spot. They followed a trail of blood and clothing back to Stanley’s property.

‘Where it appeared the body drag began,’ Boruchowitz said.

Bloody trail led back to landlord’s property

According to a probable cause statement, Stanley admitted running over Brink with his white Lincoln, killing the victim. And that ‘he tied a rope to the victim’s leg and to the back of Stanley’s white Suzki and dragged the body to the area of where it was found.’

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office said that investigators executed a search warrant on the property before arresting the landlord.

The statement also said that a neighbor told investigators that transients staying on Stanley’s property have been exploiting him for money, FOX5Vegas reported.

Stanley remained held without bail at the Nye County Detention Center.