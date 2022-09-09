San Carlos woman beheaded by Jose Solano Landaeta with samurai sword amid domesti c violence incident along North California street.

A man has been arrested for murder after he allegedly cut off a woman’s head with a sword, North California authorities announced on Thursday.

Deputies from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office found the victim dead at around 11:50 a.m. in San Carlos after being flagged down by a witness, law enforcement sources told KNTV.

Her head had been chopped off by a sword, the sources told the local outlet.

The incident is alleged to have occurred after a fight broke out between the victim and suspect inside an apartment unit, and spilled out into the street with the man beheading the woman in broad daylight to the horror of witnesses.

Authorities identified the suspect as Jose Solano Landaeta, an individual with an extensive and violent criminal past along with mental illness. The identity of the victim, a mother of two was not immediately known. Reports told of the the woman being a mother to a seven year old and a one year old.

‘They seemed like they loved each other.’

The man initially fled before returning to the scene and was taken into custody by police.

The episode is alleged to have taken place with the mother’s two children inside the apartment.

The pair are thought to have been romantically involved and living together in an apartment unit directly in front of where the beheading took place on the street.

A neighbor speaking to KNTV, said the man and woman, who he described as a couple had moved into the area about 3 years ago.

Told Chapele Thorborne: ‘It’s kind of shocking. This is a nice neighborhood.’

Adding, ‘They seemed like they loved each other.’

Of note, the victim had a temporary restraining order against Jose Solano Landaeta, obtained in April, KGO reported.

A small memorial outside the apartment complex where a woman was gruesomely beheaded yesterday in San Carlos by someone she knew. A suspect, Jose Landaeta Solano, has been arrested.@nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/6ID99l3R8H — Ginger Conejero Saab (@gingerconejero) September 9, 2022

History of ongoing domestic violence

Sources say there was a history of domestic violence at the address where the woman was killed.

San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Eamonn Allen said during an afternoon media briefing that a ‘stabbing instrument’ had been used, without specifying what kind as authorities continued to seek its whereabouts. Latest reports indicate the murder weapon being a samurai sword.

Authorities said the suspect suffered a medical emergency of some sort without relaying further details.

Authorities said the incident was isolated and that no threat to the community existed. No known motive was immediately known.

‘Anytime someone loses their life it’s certainly a tragedy,’ Lt. Allen said. ‘As far as the shocking nature of it, I do know that the deputies that first arrived on scene were a little beset by the scene. We are providing peer support, we are also providing support for the witnesses that were on scene as well, because there were several civilian witnesses.’

San Carlos is about halfway between San Francisco and San Jose.