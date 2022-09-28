Johnny Deven Young Costa Mesa incel who pepper sprayed woman, posted videos of attacks, arrested and charged with hate crimes.

A self proclaimed incel wanted for violent attacks on unsuspecting women has been captured and transported back to an Orange County, where he was charged in hate attacks on women earlier this year in Costa Mesa, California.

Johnny Deven Young, 25, of Anaheim and self proclaimed ‘incel’ is is scheduled to be arraigned next month on multiple hate crime charges for allegedly pepper spraying three women and a man in Costa Mesa, prosecutors said Tuesday.

The self described misogynist was previously charged May 4 following two separate attacks on Nov. 21, 2021 and April 17 of this year, according to court records. He was arrested Sept. 5 in San Mateo County and made his first appearance in court on the charges Monday, according to the Orange County district attorney’s office.

Young is charged with four counts of assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury, four counts of illegal use of tear gas, all felonies, and four misdemeanor counts of violation of civil rights. He also faces sentencing enhancements for hate crime and personal use of a deadly weapon.

Upon Young’s arrest, bail was set at $500,000 with an arraignment scheduled for Oct. 10.

Previously sold video of himself in confrontation to TV show for $300

The man’s arrest follows Young previously posting videos on YouTube of himself harassing and pepper spraying unsuspecting women. A warrant for his arrest was made after prosecutors were able to identify the perpetrator KABC reported.

Prosecutors said the male victim attempted to stop one of Young’s alleged assaults after several videos showing the attacks were circulated on YouTube.

Young is also accused of posting numerous videos that reportedly showed him confronting people at various gyms and a Burger King restaurant. He reportedly sold a clip of the Burger King confrontation to the MTV show ‘Ridiculousness’ for $300.

Young faces up to 13 years in prison if convicted at trial. He has a prior misdemeanor hate crime conviction in Nevada, according to prosecutors. The details of the Nevada conviction were not immediately available.

Prosecutors said Young is a self-proclaimed ‘incel,’ a member of an online community of men who call themselves involuntary celibates and express rage against women.

‘No one should have to live in fear that they could be indiscriminately attacked and then publicly humiliated on the Internet because of their gender,’ Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said. ‘This behavior is disgusting and the celebration of this behavior by like-minded individuals is completely unacceptable. These charges send a very strong message to that entire community that we will not tolerate violence against women in any form.’