Jessie Martinez, pregnant Lodi, California woman stabbed to death by 16 year old teen girl at house party following altercation. Unborn child also dies.

A 16-year-old California girl is accused of stabbing and killing a pregnant woman and her unborn child in a senseless act of violence over the weekend.

Jessie Martinez, 25, was found deceased at her Lodi home while her 22-year-old boyfriend suffered a non-life threatening laceration to the head. Police said the stabbing, which was carried out by the teen girl, didn’t appear to be random and was sparked by some kind of altercation that occurred Saturday evening during a house party at the residence, according to KCRA.

Martinez was reportedly four months pregnant. Her boyfriend is not considered a suspect.

Police have not disclosed the relationship between the victims and the teen suspect. They stated that there could be more than one suspect, according to the San Francisco Times.

The 16-year-old girl, who has not been publicly identified, was booked into juvenile hall where she now faces double murder charge. It is unclear whether prosecutors will seek to have her charged as an adult.

In California, prosecutors can seek to try juveniles ages 14 to 17 as adults. A fitness hearing determines the degree of criminal sophistication exhibited by the minor, whether the minor can be rehabilitated, and the minor’s previous delinquent history.

Come Monday, Jessie Martinez’s sister sent a message to CBS13, reading:

‘My sister was a beautiful woman and amazing mother and a good sister she was always there for her family whenever we needed her.’

Martinez leaves behind a two year old child.

No known motive for the stabbing was immediately known.