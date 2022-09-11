Javis Dixon Big T Plaza Dallas shooting gunman arrested for murder after shooting one man dead, injuring two others after argument at packed Oak Cliff shopping mall. Corderro Robinson id as fatality.

A gunman has been taken into custody following a shooting at a packed Dallas, Texas shopping mall which left one person dead and two persons injured over the weekend.

The shooting occurred at the Big T Plaza shopping mall in Oak Cliff at around 1:15 p.m, Saturday early afternoon during peak shopping hours, KDFW-TV reported.

Javis Dixon, 26 year old, the suspected shooter was arrested on scene by responding officers. The fatal victim was identified as 36 year old man Corderro Robinson, KXAS-TV reported.

Police said there was a verbal fight before the shooting before the gunman began firing at his victims.

All three shooting victims were taken to an area hospital, where one of the gunshot victims died. The conditions of the other two victims were unclear, Sunday morning.

VIDEO: Shooting at Big T Plaza in Dallas leaves 1 dead, 2 injured, police say @FOX4 MORE: https://t.co/l70tQjwbAl Corderro Robinson (36) died at the scene. Javis Dixon (26) is charged with Murder. @DallasPD says there was a “verbal fight” prior to the shooting. pic.twitter.com/S6bn3YXYT8 — David Sentendrey (@DavidSFOX4) September 11, 2022

Shooting in Dallas. There is a common denominator recently that I just can’t quite put my finger on. pic.twitter.com/nnEKqAxzgB — Austin Frisch (@FrischReport) September 10, 2022

‘Scary isn’t it?’

Images from inside the popular Oak Cliff mall revealed a bloody scene as police attended to the wounded.

One young male wearing red pants and a white shirt sprawled on the ground was attended by first responders preparing to place him on a stretcher. Another victim covered in blood was seen lying on the ground.

A motive for the gun violence was unclear, with police saying the shooting was an isolated incident and there was no ongoing threat to the public.

‘Scary isn’t it?’ Leshenda Griffin who came to the plaza to pick up beauty items told CBS News. ‘Don’t know why it happened but it’s just got to stop happening, it just doesn’t make any sense.’

The plaza sells clothing, accessories, stationery and jewelry. There is also a hair salon and an auto parts store.

The incident is the latest shooting of ongoing shootings at a shopping mall in the US.

In Maryland last week, one person was shot in a mall parking lot — temporarily creating a panic at a movie theater. One person was shot and killed at a mall in Stockton, Calif. last month.