A newly hired fourth-grade teacher who posted on social media that her classroom was ‘built for non-white students’ will be allowed to keep her job after a Utah school district investigation found no ‘policy or legal violations.’

The teacher, who has not been named, was suspended and placed on paid leave after posting a video of herself talking about her new role at William Penn Elementary School in MillCreek, Utah in August.

‘For the first time in my life I am teaching at a majority white school and I’m kind of interested to see how students and parents react to my classroom or if they even notice anything about it because it’s built for non-white students,’ the woke educator posted on the social network.

‘If you look around and you interact with some of the materials I have, you’ll notice there’s no white kids represented.’

The teacher went on to add that literature ‘is kind of dominated by straight, CIS white men’ so there are several titles in her library that reflect that.

Adding, ‘But it is overpowered now from all the books that I’ve been purchasing to add on to my library that depict a lot of diverse peoples, whether that’s people of color, or have like books or nonbinary, trans, otherwise LGBTQ characters.’

After the posting went viral, Dr. Nichole Higgins, the school’s principal, called the teacher’s statement ‘very disconcerting’ and said ‘it is inappropriate for any employee to make students feel unwelcome in any way, shape, or form.’

The post led to parents expressing discontent with the teacher.

‘When woke white people become the racist. She shouldn’t be allowed within 500 [yards] of any school let alone teach at one. Wow. Sick of these idiots,’ wrote parent, Brock Fetter on the Granite School District Parents Facebook group.

Following an investigation, administrators on September 23, said they found no evidence of ‘any policy or legal violations’ or ‘instances of discrimination of any kind within the employee’s classroom or students,’ ABC 4 News reported.

District representatives told the TV news station that ’employees on their own time and personal lives have free speech rights.’

The un-named teacher who will be allowed to keep her job, will likely be moved to another school in the district.

Pitting liberal vs conservative agendas in the classroom

Despite finding no wrongdoing, Granite School District officials said they had ‘disciplined the employee as appropriate and consistent with the findings of the investigation.’

The educator also went on to an issue an apology which the school district shared:

‘I sincerely regret the disruption brought to the school, faculty, community, families and above all, my students. The expectations in my class are to be safe, responsible and respectful. I built my classroom for all learners and to be welcoming of all families,’ the teacher wrote.

‘I have and will continue to ensure that every student feels welcome and represented in my classroom, and I strive to provide an inclusive environment and to ensure the safety and comfort of all my students.

‘I also want to reiterate the importance of parental engagement and welcome their involvement in the education of their children. I am committed to adhering to state and district approved standards, curriculum, and materials to ensure the success of my students.’

The Granite School District non-discrimination policy, which is posted on its website, prohibits discrimination, harassment or retaliation based on race, color, sex, pregnancy, religion, national origin, marital status, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity or any other legally protected classification.

The episode comes amid divisive stance towards education throughout the country, with some ‘liberal’ educators and schools championing teaching controversial topics such as critical race theory, and gender theory, while other ‘conservative’ educators have vehemently opposed the introduction of such themes in the school curriculum.