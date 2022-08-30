Oakland middle school shooting: Student, 13yr old shot at Madison Park Academy in East Oakland as 12 year old gunman is arrested.

California authorities arrested a 12 year old today after they allegedly shot and injured a 13 year old student at an East Oakland middle school.

The shooting happened Monday afternoon at Madison Park Academy in Oakland’s Sobrante Park neighborhood. It was not immediately clear if both the shooter and victim attended the same middle school. The genders of the gunman and victim were not immediately made available.

The extent of the victim’s injuries were unclear as the 13yr old student continued to remain at hospital.

Alameda County Sheriff’s deputies were helping the Oakland Police Department, which was handling the case.

FOX 2 reported that the 12-year-old suspect being taken into custody, with the pre-teen attempting to flee in the aftermath of the shooting. Authorities also recovered a gun used in the shooting.

#BREAKING Juvenile shot at Madison Park Academy in Oakland. Police take one person into custody. Police not releasing any other details at this time. @nbcbayarea #SkyRanger over the scene. Students being escorted off campus. pic.twitter.com/B6qXanv9Ab — Janelle Wang (@janellewang) August 29, 2022

Unanswered questions

The school shooting occurred as the school day was winding to a close around 1.30 pm, with school officials forced to evacuate the school.

Officials have yet to reveal if the suspect was a student at the school – with the incident the latest mass school shooting in the U.S.

Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong confirmed the school shooting and said two students were involved. He said the student who was shot was in stable condition, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Armstrong decried the spread of gun violence into middle schools.

‘Sadly, gun violence has impacted our schools as well,’ Chief Armstrong said. ‘This is impacting every area of our city.’

The shooting and subsequent school evacuation caused a backup of traffic in the area – which is one of the most crime-ridden in the state – as parents rushed to pick up their kids upon learning of the incident.

Aerial helicopter footage shows the frenzy that then ensued, with hundreds of students, staffers, and parents crowded just off the campus as they attempted to locate their loved ones.

Police have yet to provide a motive or identity for the young shooter, and have not commented on what sort of charges the minor will be subject to.

Not immediately clear is whether the 13 year old student was the intended victim and or whether the 12 year old sought to shoot at other students. It remained unclear how many gunshots rang out. Also not immediately clear is how the 12 year old came to access the weapon and its type and make.

An investigation is currently ongoing.