But would Jesus approve? A California mother of three and self avowed Mormon has confessed to leading a secret double life, as she now makes upwards of $37,000 a month with a recently opened OnlyFans account, despite fears if she is found the church will demand she leave the faith.

Holly Jane, 39, was left to raise her three children when her husband, Stephen, was killed in a tragic accident in 2017.

At the time, the widow was working in recruitment, but turned to Instagram — where she under the handle: @therealhollyj she now has 45,700 followers — and OnlyFans to help make ends meet as a single mom. The mom says she was stunned when she started to amass thousands of fans who salivated fawned over her risque photos.

‘I might be paid to strip off but there are people who strip off for free — I’m just being smart about it,’ Jane said according to Jam Press.

'I might be paid to strip off but there are people who strip off for free — I'm just being smart about it,' Jane said according to Jam Press.

'I'm doing it in the safety of my own home on my own time: Everybody self pleasures and sends racy pictures so I don't really see the big deal,' she told Jam Press. 'This way, I still get to practice the traditional ways of being a homebody but instead of sleeping around, which wouldn't match up with the ideals of the church, I'm making a living from my hot body.'

‘Celebrating my sexuality is nothing to be ashamed about…’

The mom of three claims making $37,000 a month via her OnlyFans account and has quit her full-time job in recruiting.

The mom — whose three children are aged 20, 13 and 9 — is still a practicing member of the super-strict Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and says very few of her fellow worshippers are aware of her raunchy cyber-existence.

With her online popularity continuing to grow, Jane fears it’s only a matter of time before her fellow Mormons find out about her account, and has chosen to go public to get ahead of the curve.

‘[Until now] I’ve only told two of my friends,’ Jane admitted. ‘Everybody else thinks I work in recruitment.’

The kinky content creator admits she’s nervous about sharing her secret, but says she would challenge any attempt made to excommunicate her from the church according to the nypost.

Jane also revealed that one of her daughters recently found out about her risque new career and is ‘completely fine with it.’

‘I explained to my daughter that celebrating my body is not something to be ashamed of,’ the open-minded Mormon confidently declared. ‘And that’s what I hope people in the church will come to realize, too, when my secret is eventually out.’

‘You can have a piece of me, as long as I am getting paid…’

The blonde stunner insists that her saucy account does not make her a bad Christian, and she says she’s just an ordinary mom when she’s not sharing risque snaps.

‘My life online is a lot different than my day-to-day, where I’m walking around in my shorts and flip-flops when on the school run,’ the online model stated. ‘If you pointed me out to anyone there, being an OnlyFans model would be the last thing they would guess.’

Meanwhile, Jane reckons her late husband would have approved of her choices

‘Stephen always knew of this sexy side to me,’ she declared. ‘I think he would have been supportive.’



Jane is bracing for potential fallout from fellow Mormoms, but believes God is on her side.

‘I’ve always had this desire, which dates back to when I was a little girl, where I would long to be doing Playboy,’ she proclaimed. ‘What people don’t realize is OnlyFans is different from adult work as these men feel like they have a relationship with you. So if they want a little bit of me, I don’t mind doing that. Especially if I’m getting paid.’