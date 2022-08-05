Mimi Israelah Alaska woman avoids driving citation after showing cops white privilege card. Officers Nicholas Bowe and Charles Worland are id as the cops that let the woman go.

Have you applied for your white privilege card yet?

Two police officers in Alaska have been reprimanded after they failed to citate a wayward driver last month after she pulled out a white privilege card instead of her driver’s license.

Unable to find her driver’s license, Mimi Israelah in a viral Facebook post (sine deleted) said she instead offered cops her ‘white privilege’ card.

According to her post, the woman had just returned to Anchorage after having attended a Trump rally in California, when she was pulled over on the morning of July 9th.

Israelah, who describes herself as Pinay, a woman of Filipino ethnicity, in her Twitter bio, handed the novelty card — which reads ‘White Privilege Card Trumps Everything’ to one of the officers and asked if it was okay.

2/2 Here’s the video. You can see her Facebook comments about it at the end. An “investigation” is taking place (i.e. everyone in the police department is having a good laugh about it). Another lesson that White privilege isn’t just for White people (aka White Adjacency). pic.twitter.com/BajISz6CFt — Mr. Christopher (@iamalmostlegend) July 15, 2022

No laughing matter…

‘He laughed and called his partner. It’s their first time to see a White Privileged [sic] card,’ she said in the Facebook post.

One officer can be heard calling the card ‘hilarious’ in a video reportedly shot by Israelah and reposted to Twitter. A post that ultimately caught the attention of the local police department after infuriated locals brought it to their attention.

Nicholas Bowe and Charles Worland, were identified as the officers who let Israelah go instead of writing her up for driving without a license.

The local police department on Thursday said the two officers violated department policy when they let her go without a citation, the Anchorage Daily News reported.

Anchorage Police Deputy Chief Sean Case said many people felt the interaction was inappropriate.

‘We recognize that,’ he said.

One of those people was Celeste Hodge Growden, president of the Alaska Black Caucus.

So can you trust the police?

She questioned if the officers decided against issuing a citation due to the novelty card.

‘Is it because the white privilege card was effective?’ she asked.

In a statement on July 12, police chief Michael Kerle said: ‘I want to personally address the community to provide some clarity regarding our internal standards of conduct and ensure that it is clear to Anchorage citizens what the expectations of APD employees are and how we interact with our community.

‘As law enforcement professionals, we are held accountable for our actions, and I am aware that the action of one officer can impact the trust between the police force and our community.’

‘Our mission is to protect and serve our community in the most professional and compassionate manner possible.

‘Our vision is to create an environment where everyone matters.’

Police refuse to release details of investigation probe

Anchorage Police placed Worland and Brown on administrative leave during an 11-day probe.

The internal investigation determined that the two officers violated department policy, but police wouldn’t say which policy was violated and if the officers face any repercussions.

‘The investigation regarding the incident is completed and is a part of confidential personnel files that will not be released publicly,’ an Anchorage Police Department spokesperson said.

Hodge Growden is calling for the police department to release details of the investigation and any repercussions the officers faced in a plea for greater transparency. She said the incident could have been used as a teachable moment.

The two officers remain employed by the department.