Lion mauls man to death after breaking into Ghana zoo to steal...

Lions maul man to death at Accra, Ghana zoo after intruder scaled fences in bid to steal two newborn rare white cubs.

Authorities in Ghana, Africa have told of an intruder being eaten alive by a lion after a man climbing into a zoo enclosure over the weekend, in the capital of Accra.

The man, described in his 30’s died from his injuries after Sunday’s attack, local media reported.

Wildlife authorities suspect the man who moments before was seen lurking outside the enclosure, planning to steal two rare white lion cubs which have become a big draw since their birth last November.

The victim’s body was retrieved from the zoo and taken to a local morgue. The man was mauled to death after being pounced upon by the pride as they sought to protect the newborn cubs.

The Accra Zoo has been temporarily closed to the public following the incident that has left many in Ghana in shock.

Only about a dozen white lions exist in the wild

Police have opened an investigation to establish the motive of the intruder and circumstances surrounding the attack.

A lion, a lioness and their two white cubs were in the enclosure when the incident happened.

‘The lions have cubs so if you come too close they may feel you are trying to take away their babies,’ Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources Benito Owusu Bio told reporters, according to the bbc.

‘We ask the public to desist from doing anything like this,’ he added.

The intruder scaled a 10-foot fence before climbing over another 20-foot one to enter the lions’ enclosure, officials say.

The cubs – born after breeding a male and female lion with recessive traits called leucism, which is different to albinism – have been huge attractions to visitors at the zoo.

Only about a dozen white lions exist in the wild, according to the Global White Lion Protection Trust.

Lions are rarely found in the wild in Ghana, however researchers say a small population could be present in the northern Mole National Park and its surrounding environment.