Florida man, 85, arrested trying to buy 8yr old girl for $100k...

Hellmuth Kolb Port Orange Florida man arrested trying to buy 8yr old girl for $100k from mom at grocery store. Serial sex offender was on probation at time of arrest.

A serial sex offender was arrested after he allegedly tried to ‘purchase’ an 8-year-old girl for $100,000 at a Florida grocery store, police said.

Hellmuth Kolb, 85, approached the child’s mom at a Winn Dixie in Port Orange, on August 16 and made the indecent proposal, according to the Port Orange Police Department.

Kolb was on probation and was banned from having contact with children after trying to buy a different child in Walmart in 2018, according to WESH-TV.

Lauren Benning told WESH she thought Kolb was just a lonely old man when he approached her and her daughter.

‘He just came up and he started making comments about how pretty she was and how good her dancing was and how he could never have children and he wanted children,’ Benning told the outlet.

Held on no bond

But the interaction soon took a dark turn, the mother said as Kolb followed mother and child as they left the store.

‘Approached me in the parking lot. Actually chased me down in the parking lot and said ‘hey, I want to make a deal with you.’ I’d like to buy her for $100,000. I was in complete shock.’

Added Benning: ‘He needs to be locked up and not allowed to be around our children’.

Kolb remains held on no bond WFTV reported. A lawyer for Kolb said he wasn’t aware of the latest allegations and that he didn’t comment on client’s cases, while noting that Kolb suffers from dementia.