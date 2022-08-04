Dover couple arrested for giving vodka to baby in Kent, UK. Couple investigated after video was posted on Facebook.

Probably not the parents of the year … A UK couple has been arrested after video surfaced appearing to show them giving vodka to a baby.

‘Actions were taken to safeguard those involved, and a man and a woman were arrested on suspicion of child cruelty later the same day,’ police officers told SWNS of the stunt, which occurred in June in Dover, in the county of Kent.

In a clip that went viral on Facebook, a woman believed to be the child’s mother can be seen pouring what looks like a bottle of vodka into a cap while a sitting infant looks on. She then gives it to the baby and tilts the toddler’s head back so it goes down. All the while, a shirtless man, thought to be the boy’s father, can be seen standing nearby, apparently oblivious to his baby’s apparent drinking session.

The ‘shocking’ episode incensed social media users, with police confirming that they went to the property following reports of a disturbance, KentOnline reported.

‘Upon attending, officers were made aware of concerns for a child at an address in the area,’ said a spokesperson for the force, adding that the parents have been arrested for child abuse.

Authorities continue to investigate

The parents were released after making bail, with the child shockingly back in their possession, SWNS reported.

‘It’s very sad. I posted about it on Facebook but it kept getting removed,’ lamented one source according to kentonline ‘I have contacted social services who said the baby is safe, but they are still with their parents.’

A Kent County Council spokesperson claims that child services has been alerted to the situation and studying their options: ‘I can confirm social services are aware of this and have taken appropriate action,’ they said.

To date it remains unclear how or why the video came to be posted on social media.