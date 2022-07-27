Two black teen girls charged with hate crime for anti white assault on MTA bus, after targeting Jill LeCroix, a white female passenger. 3rd black girl involved in attack is sought.

Two Black teenage girls in NYC have been arrested and charged with hate crimes following an attack on a 57-year-old white woman riding a bus in Queens earlier this month.

In a released statement, the NYPD said that 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old girl were arrested at 9:20 a.m. on Tuesday in the confines of the 102nd precinct. Both girls face two counts of assault while carrying out a hate crime and aggravated harassment while carrying out a hate crime.

Their names were not released by police due to their ages. A third suspect – the one to the far right of the photo released by police with a bright green bob haircut — was still sought.

The victim was previously identified as 57 year old Queens woman, Jill LeCroix, a grandmother of five who worked as a bartender the nypost reported.

In released surveillance footage, the three black girls are seen walking down a city street on July 9, circa 6:50 p.m., when the three teens approached the white female passenger on the southbound Q52 MTA bus in the vicinity of Jamaica Avenue and Woodhaven Boulevard before repeatedly striking her in the head with an unknown object, causing a laceration and bleeding. They carried out the attack while making ‘anti-White statements,’ cops said.

‘You probably like Trump! Don’t you?’

The individuals fled on foot, with LeCroix taken to Jamaica Hospital where she received three staples on her head as a result of injuries sustained.

LeCroix, who told the nypost she has three bi-racial children, recalled one of the teens, with green hair, shouting that she ‘hates White people, the way they talk’ and accused her of being a fan of former President Trump.

‘Before they hit me, the girl with the green hair said, ‘You probably like Trump! Don’t you?’ LeCroix told the tabloid. ‘I said, ‘I love him.’ I didn’t see which one hit me first.’

‘The one with the green hair, she was saying she hates White people, the way they talk, hates White skin, the way their skin cracks. Saying she was gangsta,’ the victim added, saying she was on the way to visit her mother at the time of the assault. ‘I was the only White person on the bus. By the time we started passing St. John’s Cemetery on Woodhaven, she started in on me, saying, ‘That’s where I’m going to bury you!’’

‘She had a bag from Bath and Body Works, and she took out a scrub and said she was going to beat me with it. It was tangerine,’ LeCroix said. ‘She said, ‘You’re going to get what you deserve! All White people are going to get what they deserve.’ It was crazy.’

‘Never in my life have I been attacked like that,’ LeCroix added. ‘They said they hate white people.’

The NYPD Hate Crime Task Force credited a tipster for help tracking down two juveniles regarding this ‘anti-White assault,’ as the third perpetrator remains outstanding.