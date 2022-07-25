Mariana Lambert Scranton Pennsylvania server gets $3K tip on $13 bill from crypto investor while serving customer at Alfredo’s Cafe.

A Pennsylvania waitress has told of her surprise and delight after a recent customer left a $3,000 tip on top of a $13 check.

Eric Smith, an out-of-town customer, enjoyed a homemade stromboli at Alfredo’s Cafe in Scranton, Pennsyslvania, on June 16. So impressed was he with his meal and his service that he wrote in a $3,000 tip for his gobsmacked server, Mariana Lambert.

‘When the time came to pay his check, Lambert came into my office with tears in her eyes and shaking, stating a customer was leaving her a $3,000 tip on his $13.25 bill,’ said Matt Martini, a manager at Alfredo’s according to CNN.

According to restaurant manager, Zachary Jacobson, Smith was a crypto investor hailing from the area who wanted to give back to the community.

Jacobson went on to say that the restaurant had never received a tip this large, Jacobson says.

‘I still can’t believe it. I’m still in shock,’

‘I’m happy to see that people are giving back,’ he said. ‘It’s a very hard industry to be involved in, especially during Covid.’

The customer also wrote “Tips for Jesus” on his credit card receipt in a reference to a social media trend, Jacobson says. The phrase references Instagram account ‘tipsforjesus,’ which for several years has been operated by an anonymous user leaving large tips on restaurant bills.

Jacobson added that the huge tip ‘really helped out’ Lambert, who has been working at the restaurant for around two years.

‘It’s good to know there’s still good people out there,’ he said. ‘It helped her out a lot.’

‘It really meant a lot to me because everyone’s going through stuff. It really touched my heart. I still can’t believe it. I’m still in shock,’ Lambert said according to WNEP.

It remained unclear what Lambert normally made in tips along with total weekly earnings.