Esteban Chavez Jr., UPS driver, 24, dies in Pasadena hot weather during delivery. Family seek to warn others about the dangers of working in the summer heat. Await coroner’s report.

It was suppose to be just another work-day, with the usual delivery routes, like any other day. Except it wasn’t …

A UPS driver collapsed and died on the job in Southern California as temperatures peaked into the upper 90’s last weekend.

Esteban Chavez Jr., 24, was delivering packages around Pasadena last Saturday afternoon when he passed out in his truck. The worker’s untimely death occurred one day before he was to turn 24 KABC-TV reported. Of note, the 24 year old’s death came on the second day after returning to work following a shoulder injury.

Chavez’s family accordingly to a Fundraiser states that he may have suffered from heat stroke and was comatose for more than 20 minutes before someone noticed and called for help.

The man’s family are speaking out in the hopes the tragedy can serve as a warning and reminder to others who work in the summer heat: Take precautions, drink plenty of water and keep cool.

The good die young?

‘This is all so sudden,’ the man’s father, Esteban Chavez Sr. told KABC-TV. ‘He just turned 24 on Friday and he ended up passing away the day after, which was the 25th.’

‘It kind of hurts that I wasn’t there to pick up my son. It hurts a lot. But I like to think God had a calling for him. They say the good die young. I’m sure my son was one of them,’ Chavez continued.

‘It hurts, it’s a pain that’s never gonna go away. And that’s something I wish on nobody, having the experience to lose your child.’

Chavez — a die-hard Los Angeles Dodgers fan who once took a selfie with manager Dave Roberts on a delivery — had reportedly been with the company for four years and loved his work.

‘We are deeply saddened by the loss of our driver Esteban Chavez, and extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends. We are cooperating with the investigating authorities and are respectfully deferring questions about this incident to them,’ a UPS statement read, according to KABC-TV.

The cause of the young delivery driver’s death remains under investigation.