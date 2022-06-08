Zeina Alostwani and Soriana Briceno pre school Roswell teachers at Georgia school filmed charged with child cruelty as police investigate possible prior abuses.

Two pre-school Georgia teachers were arrested as parents watched in horror as live cam video feed showed them abusing infant children.

Footage shows one teacher stepping on the fingers of a 2 year old child and then bumping another student with her knee from behind. Another teacher can be seen using her finger to push a 3 year old student’s head back after getting in the child’s face.

Zeina Alostwani, 40, and Soriana Briceno, 19, were both charged with to cruelty to children according to WSBTV.

The incident occurred in a 3-year-old classroom at the Parker-Chase preschool in Roswell. Two parents watched it as it happened.

‘I saw it but I was like ‘No, I didn’t see that,’’ parent Gloria Barghi told WSBTV.

She and parent Brant Duncan rushed to the school and demanded the teachers get away from the kids. The victims’ parents and police were contacted.

The parent of one of the victims, who did not want to be identified, also spoke out.

‘It was a matter of seconds, and knew what we had seen was deliberate and my stomach was just in my throat at that point,’ she told WSBTV.

Several other victims have come forward since the arrests with investigators set to review footage from several weeks ago to see if there were other instances of possible abuse.

The abuse led to the pre-school announcing that the teachers were fired.

‘While we are extremely grateful that the children are well, we take this matter seriously, and our investigation is ongoing,’ the school said according to WSBTV. ‘We expect our staff to adhere to the highest standards of care, and any failure to do so will not be tolerated.’

A judge Tuesday granted a $75,000 bond for Alostwani, but Briceno didn’t get a bond based on her asylum and immigration status, WSBTV reported.