A grandmother has died a week after trying to save her granddaughter who drowned in a Georgia lake after suffering grave injuries jumping in after her.

Stephanie Walker, 49, was found unresponsive and not breathing on June 11 after she had jumped in to West Point Lake after Makayla Prather.

Authorities said the grandmother entered the lake after her 13-year-old granddaughter became panicked while swimming.

The 49-year-old never recovered after the initial drowning incident despite a week in intensive care at hospital, where she died on June 18, where she was brain dead according to 11 Alive.

‘We believe one of the victims entered the water from the shoreline, became distressed,’ said Troup County Sheriff’s Deputy Stewart Smith in a statement last week to the LaGrange News.

Smith said they believed Stephanie had become distressed after she jumped into the lake.

‘And the second victim entered the water in an attempt to help them and became distressed themselves.’

Authorities acknowledged that information on what occurred was limited because no one was there when it happened.

‘There was no eye witness to the incident,’ Smith said.

According to Smith, the Sheriff’s office received the call about the incident from someone who had been with the victims just before the accident happened.

‘Our caller who had been with the two prior to the event taking place, had just returned to the location when he found the adult victim in the water,’ he said.

The Troup County Sheriff’s Office was notified about the incident around 2.00pm in the afternoon that day, the LaGrange Daily News reported.

According to WSB-TV, when law enforcement got to the lake they found the grandmother unresponsive.

Stephanie was taken to Well Star West Georgia Medical Center, where she died on Friday, more than a week after the accident.

It took a few hours longer for the rescue teams to locate Makayla, who was not found until later in the evening on Saturday, June 11.

‘She didn’t know how to swim,’ according to the 49 year old’s daughter and the teen’s mother, Shawanda, who called her mother, ‘brave for going in regardless.’

Rodrikeus Prather, Stephanie’s son, has organised a fundraiser to help cover funeral expenses, posting: ‘On Saturday, there was a tragic drowning at West Point lake.

‘My mom Stephanie Walker, a hero, jumped in the lake trying to save my niece. Unfortunately my mom has passed away this morning while fighting on life support and she is at peace, we ask that you keep us in prayer as we go through this tragic moment.

‘We are reaching out to our families, friends, and loved ones to help with funereal expenses for Stephanie walker the grandmother of my niece Makayla prather.

‘We appreciate and thank you for all your donations and prayers.’