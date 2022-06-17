Russian woman eaten by 20 pet cats as she lay dead for...

Russian woman eaten by 20 pet cats as she lay dead for 2 weeks at her Bataysk, Rostov, area home. Woman was Maine Coon cat breeder.

Consumed by the objects of her desires… A woman in Russia was eaten by her 20 cats after she collapsed at her home, until her discovery by authorities two weeks later.

Upon entering the residence, cops came across the macabre scene of the partially eaten remains of the woman – who has not been named – after receiving a call from a concerned co-worker.

The woman was a cat breeder who kept the 20 giant Maine Coon pedigree cats in her home.

Cops were alerted by one of her employees who said she could not contact her boss.

Inside her home, police found her partially eaten body surrounded by the hungry cats.

‘It’s understandable right? They ate what there was.’

Police believe she had been dead for two weeks as they probed her decomposing remains.

She was found at the property in Bataysk, Rostov region, Russia according to the Sun.

‘The cats were left alone on their own for two weeks, there was no food, so what else to eat?’ said one animal rescue expert who cared for some of the surviving cats.

‘It’s understandable right? They ate what there was.’

According to Russian media, the incident happened over three months ago, with a animal rescue expert, Alena Kravtsova, selling off healthier felines to new homeowners.

‘They lived in a barn, she attached them. According to a subscriber who contacted us, the woman sold most of the animals for 1,000–2,000 rubles ($17-$35 USD). I gave it away for little money, let’s say. And when they began to die, in poor condition, on poor food, I turned to the volunteers with a request to attach them,’ the animal rescue worker told Russian media.

Maine Coon cats are a large domesticated cat breed. The breed is one of the oldest natural breeds in North America, originating from Maine, and are noted for their large size.

Cats are picky eaters and probably love their owners

Of note, Maine Coon cats is an extremely popular pedigree cat breed currently occupying the number three slot on the world pet cat popularity list.

It is normally known for its passive nature and is often known as ‘the gentle giant’.

Studies have found that cat owners who die at home risk being eaten alive by their hungry pets.

‘The main theory is that cats are picky eaters,’ said scientist Sara Garcia, an author of a new study on the case.

‘Once they find a food that they like, they’ll stick with it.’

In 2013, a woman who died in her home near Southampton had entire body parts eaten by her three ginger tabby cats.

One American man in his early thirties was found days after his death with his head, neck, and part of his arm completely defleshed by his ten pet cats, according to scientists.